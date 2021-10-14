OxygenOS and colorOS will retain their uniqueness despite merger, says Oppo

Ever since OnePlus and Oppo have announced their merger, there are a lot of question marks around the future of these companies and more specifically, the operating systems that power their devices. While OxygenOS and colorOS will eventually be merged into one operating system, they will retain some uniqueness, Manoj Kumar Senior Principal Engineer, Oppo India told India Today Tech in an exclusive conversation.

"Currently, OxygenOS and colorOS are being merged together. Going forward, we will take the best of OxygenOS and colorOS. So, the users will get the best of both these operating systems. Despite this merger, OxygenOS will also retain its uniqueness for the OnePlus devices," he said.

Oppo has recently rolled out colorOS 12 based on Android 12 and smartphone enthusiasts can see some similarities with OxygenOS. However, Manoj believes that this is still an ongoing process and better results of this merger will be visible from next year onwards.

"This is an ongoing process and it's a long exercise. I don't have a date as of now but, you can expect to see the result of this merger with OS 13 which comes next year.

Which smartphones will get colorOS 12?

"We will roll out the update for 17 Oppo smartphones. It will be a phase-wise roll out starting November this year. The flagship Find X and Reno series will be the first to get the update. It will then be extended to other devices. The roll out will be complete by next year," Manoj said.

The colorOS 12 will also be extended to the F series and A series smartphones from the company. All 17 models part of the roll out will receive the update by second half of next year.

What's new on colorOS 12?

Oppo has introduced several new features on the colorOS including a new design based on Google's Material You theme. It comes with Android 12's wallpaper-based theming system, App Cloner and a new Privacy Dashboard. The operating system gets the three-finger translate feature for Google Lens and a Phone Manager to boost productivity.

Manoj explained that the new OS also brings better battery optimisation which will help users get more juice from their smartphones.

One of the highlights of the new operating system is a new Privacy dashboard. This basically lists all the apps you are using on the phone and different things they access to including camera, microphone and location. The users can decide whether they want to give these permissions or not.

"Privacy is very subjective. We believe that we need to empower our users so they can decided which information they need to give or not. The dashboard puts everything clearly in front of the users and then they can take a call on what access they can give," Manoj added.

When asked about the pre-installed apps on colorOS (and, there many), Manoj said that the smartphone maker only tries to provide applications that it feels are needed and used by the users.

Oppo has also announced that starting this year, its smartphones will get three years of software updates and four years of security updates. This currently applies to flagship Oppo smartphones.