Oyo to fire 600 employees across technology team: All you need to know 

India-based budget hotel chain, Oyo, has announced that it will part ways with close to 600 employees across its product and engineering teams. The company said that it is shutting down projects and merging teams. Oyo also noted that it is simultaneously hiring around 250 employees for the sales team. After ShareChat, Oyo is the second homegrown company to layoff employees in November-December.

Confirming the layoffs, Oyo told Inc42 that the products and engineering teams are being merged for smooth functioning. "The downsizing in tech is also happening in teams which were developing pilots and proof of concepts such as in-app gaming, social content curation and patron facilitated content. Additionally, members of projects which have now been successfully developed and deployed such as 'Partner SaaS' are being either let go or are being redeployed in core product & tech areas such as AI driven pricing, ordering and payments," the company said.

Oyo also revealed that it will hire 250 employees for its relationship management team in the upcoming month or so to improve consumer and partner relationships. Some employees will be hired to scale up the number of hotels and homes on the platform.

Ritesh Agrawal, founder and Group CEO of Oyo, said that the company will ensure that the employees who are laid off are employed at other companies. He further mentioned that he will help the employees with finding other jobs. "Every member of the Oyo team and I myself will proactively endorse the strength of each of these employees. It is unfortunate that we are having to part ways with a lot of these talented individuals who have made valuable contributions to the company. As Oyo grows and a need for some of these roles emerges in the future, we commit to reaching out to them first and offering them the opportunity," he said.

This is the second phase of layoffs which took place in Oyo in the last two years. In 2020, the company had to let go of 300 employees.

On a related note, ShareChat, an Indian social media company, which has close to 2300 employees has also trimmed 5 per cent of its workforce. Close to 115 employees have been affected in the ShareChat layoffs.The company confirmed that it has shut down its fantasy sports platform called Jeet11. ShareChat's Jeet11 rivalled other fantasy sports platform such as Dream11 and the MPL (Mobile Premier League). ShareChat is backed by Twitter, Google, Snap and Tiger Global.