Oyo to offer hotel rooms at discounted rates to commuters in water-clogged Mumbai

The incessant rains in Mumbai are making it difficult for the residents to carry out their day-to-day activities. Travelling has become a task and getting stuck in the middle of a water-clogged street is what the residents fear the most. However, Oyo's new offer can ease the woes of the Mumbai residents a bit. That is because the hotel-chain is offering hotel rooms at discounted rates to the Mumbaiker. So if you are living in Mumbai and ever get stuck during the wee hours, you can head to the nearest Oyo hotel to take shelter at a discount of up to 60 per cent.

Due to the rain, commuters get stranded and often look for alternative accommodation options in the wee hours of the day. This year, Mumbai received 70 per cent of average July rainfall in the first 6 days of the month, while weather forecasts predict heavy downpours in the coming weeks as well.To ease the situation for the Mumbaikars, Ola has rolled out a 60 per cent discount on accommodation in the city during heavy rainfall events.

The residents of Mumbai now have access to over 165 OYO properties spread across the city, including major corporate and transit hubs such as Mumbai International Airport, Bandra, Khar, Santacruz, Churchgate-Colaba, BKC, Powai, Thane, Panvel, Airoli among others. To avail the offer, consumers can go to the Oyo app or website and use the code "MUMBAIRAIN".

Commuters can also download the OYO App, click on the red 'Nearby' icon to locate a valid hotel stay option in the neighbourhood, select the coupon code 'MUMBAIRAIN' and hit the Book now & Pay at hotel button.

Talking about the new plan, Shreerang Godbole, SVP Product & Chief Service Officer, OYO, said, "We rolled out this offer to ease the challenges faced by Mumbaikars during the peak monsoon season in Mumbai. The lack of affordable accommodation options, combined with our presence across the city enables us to provide quality stays for stranded commuters. We hope that Mumbaikers benefit from this initiative, rather than risking travelling back home through waterlogged roads, or getting stuck in massive traffic jams for hours on end. Besides this offer, the 'Nearby', Pay at Hotel and flexible booking modification & cancellation feature on the OYO app will be useful for commuters to make decisions on whether to head back home or just stay nearby during days of exceptionally high rains in Mumbai."

