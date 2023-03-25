Paid for Twitter blue tick but don’t want people to know? You can hide it

Elon Musk has been using unconventional strategies to market the Twitter Blue subscription, but some of his approaches have been seen as extreme. Musk is offering people the option to pay for the coveted Blue Tick, but also giving them the ability to hide it if they feel embarrassed-- this feature has not been rolled out but may be released soon. This contradictory approach has left many people confused about the whole Blue subscription saga. It is interesting to note that the subscription plan has not been entirely profitable for him, as reports suggest that the company has only made $11 million in mobile-based subscriptions.

App researcher Alessandro Paluzzi found a screen that shows the company is making a new tool to control verification settings. One of the options in this tool is to choose whether to display or hide the blue checkmark on your profile. "Twitter keeps working on the ability to control everything related to account verification and identity by adding the option to show or hide your blue checkmark on your profile," he said.

However, the report should be taken with a pinch of salt as Twitter has not officially rolled out the feature, it is still an in-development feature. But the fact that Twitter is testing something like this after cajoling users to pay for the blue ticks shows how unclear or confused the company is about its subscription model. There is no reason why someone who has willingly paid for the Blue Tick will want to hide it. And if the person wants to hide it, he would not want to pay for it in the first place. As far as the features are concerned, the features that come with Blue subscription aren't tempting enough.

On a related note, Twitter has announced that the legacy verified accounts that have not paid for the Twitter Blue subscription will lose their accounts starting April. This means, that journalists, celebrities, politcians, who have not paid for the Blue Tick will lose it soon. It was a dream for many users to get verified on the social media website. However, since Elon Musk took over the company, he made the Blue Tick more about business than credibility. Earlier, the Blue Tick was only granted to people of refute but now anyone who has money or is willing to pay money can be verified on Twitter



