PAN card-Aadhaar linking deadline on March 31: Who should link, what happens if you do not

In an effort to streamline financial transactions and prevent tax evasion, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has released a final warning for people to link PAN with Aadhaar. The government has asked all taxpayers to comply with this requirement before March 31, 2023 with a penalty of Rs 1,000. If not linked till the due date, the PAN card will become inoperative to initiate all financial transactions. Even the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued a notification regarding the linking of the two identity cards or one will not be able to initiate any transactions in financial markets like NSE and BSE.

If you have not yet linked Aadhaar with PAN and have some queries regarding the process read on. We have tried to answer some of the most common queries related to PAN Aadhaar linking to help you understand why and how to initiate the PAN and Aadhaar linking process.

Why government made it mandatory to link PAN with Aadhaar card

The Income-tax Department of India made it mandatory to Aadhaar with PAN to address the issue of duplication of PANs. The IT Department identified cases where one person had multiple PANs, or where one PAN number was allotted to multiple individuals. This resulted in inaccuracies in the tax collection process and made it difficult to identify and track taxpayers. So in order to establish a robust method of de-duplication of the PAN database, Aadhaar- PAN linking was made mandatory.

After linking Aadhaar with PAN, the government can verify the identity of taxpayers, prevent tax evasion, and ensure compliance with tax laws as Aadhaar holds the unique identification number and biometric data of Indian residents. In addition, linking Aadhaar with PAN further also helps in eliminating fake and duplicate PANs, thereby increasing the efficiency of the tax system.

Who will have to link PAN with Aadhaar card

In March 2022, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) issued a circular, stating that it is mandatory for all individuals who were allotted a PAN on or before July 1, 2017, to link their Aadhaar number with their PAN. The linking of Aadhaar and PAN card is required to be done before March 31, 2023. Failure to do so will result in the PAN becoming inoperative.

Who are exempted from Aadhaar- Pan linking

While the mandate applies to all Indian citizens, there are some categories of individuals who are exempted from the Aadhaar-PAN linking.

There are a few categories of individuals for whom this linkage is not compulsory.

Citizens of age 80 years and above, non-residents as per the Income-tax Act and people who are not citizens of India but living in the country are exempted from the Aadhaar-PAN linking.

Aadhaar- PAN link last date and penalty fee

The last date to link Aadhaar with PAN for free was March 31, 2022. After that the government extended the deadline but with a penalty fee. Citizens will now have to pay Rs 1,000 as fine to link Aadhaar with PAN by March 31, 2023.

And if not done post the deadline, the PAN card will become inoperative, which means it will not be valid to carry out any finance related process like filling in ITR return.

What if Aadhaar is not linked with PAN after March 31

CBDT has made it mandatory to link Aadhaar with PAN, and failure to do so will render PAN inoperative. Once the PAN becomes inoperative, the person will now be able to file income tax returns, process pending returns or issue refunds.

Additionally, pending proceedings, such as defective returns, cannot be completed once the PAN is inoperative. The defaulters may also face difficulties in other financial transactions, such as with banks, as PAN is a key KYC criterion. In addition, tax will be deducted at a higher rate if the PAN becomes inoperative, and the person will be liable to all consequences under the Income-tax Act.

How to link Aadhaar with PAN

To link Aadhaar with PAN-

- Visit the Income Tax e-Filing portal- incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

- Click on the 'Link Aadhaar' option.

- Enter your PAN, Aadhaar number, and name as per Aadhaar in the relevant fields.

- Verify the details and submit.

- Upon successful linking, a confirmation message will be displayed on the screen, and an OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.

You can also link Aadhaar with PAN by sending an SMS. To do so-

Send UID PAN - SPACE -12 digit Aadhaar- Space- 10 digit PAN to 567678 or 56161.

