Panos Panay elevated to the senior leadership team, to advise CEO Satya Nadella

Microsoft has promoted its head of Windows and devices Panos Panay to the role of an Executive Vice President who will now be one of the primary advisers to Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadell. Panos Panay, who is most associated with the Surface device line up, is being added to the company's Senior Leadership Team (SLT).

Panay was promoted last year to lead Microsoft's Windows and devices businesses and has been involved in the development of Microsoft's popular Surface laptops. The internal reshuffle is significant because this is the first time that a Windows rep will be in the SLT since former EVP Terry Myerson departed after over 21 years of service.

According to Bloomberg, Satya Nadella has been impressed with Panay's work and the leadership team in the company believes he has steered Windows back to success. Once again, Windows is now an important growth division at Microsoft and many credit Panay with that turnaround. He has been fundamental with Surface, and he is also the driving force behind Windows 11.

Panay has been with Microsoft since 2004, as a group program manager of PC hardware and quickly rose ranks to become corporate VP of PC hardware and Surface in 2013. In 2015, he was announced as the corporate VP of Microsoft devices and he became chief product officer of the company in 2018. His passionate product presentations have made him the most well-known Microsoft employee besides Nadella and Xbox's Phil Spencer.

As Microsoft has tightened the connection between its Surface and Windows divisions joining them under one umbrella in 2020, Panos has had an increasingly important role in the company's plans.

Microsoft's SLT page was also updated. Surprisingly, it now displays only the Executive Officers instead of the entire SLT. It is unclear at the moment whether Microsoft also shuffled some other positions. It is still not clear how this move impacts Rajesh Jha, who served as Microsoft's EVP of Experiences and Devices.

Microsoft's Indian origin CEO Satya Nadella recently became more powerful than ever in Microsoft in June, when he was unanimously elected to become chairman of the board in addition to CEO, the first person to have both roles at Microsoft since the founder Bill Gates himself.

Microsoft has announced the latest installment of Windows, Windows 11. Microsoft said that it will stop the support for Windows 10 in a few years. The release date for Windows 11, has not been decided but the company says that it will probably be released in the latter half of 2021.