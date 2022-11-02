Parag Agrawal, Ned Segal and Vijaya Gadde confirm they are not part of Twitter anymore

Parag Agrawal, Ned Segal, and Vijaya Gadde have confirmed that they are not key position holders at Twitter anymore. Although their exit from the company was certain, there had been no official communication yet. Former CEO Agrawal's Twitter bio now reads "device following @vintweeta [wish wife]", while ex-policy chief Gadde's Twitter intro reads, "Board of @GuardantHealth [Guardant Health], @planet [Planet] and @mercycorps [Mercy Corps]." Former CTO Segal is the only one to officially state that he's not associated with the company, although his bio highlights that he's still a fan of Twitter.

Several reports suggested that Agrawal, Gadde, and Segal were fired from the company right after the formal acquisition of Twitter by Elon Musk last week. Several reports, plus Twitter's own SEC filing, show that the trio is eligible to receive a large amount of money as severance. For instance, the July filing with the SEC highlights that Agrawal would get approximately $67 million (roughly Rs 552 crore), while Gadde is eligible to receive $54.7 million (roughly Rs 450 crore). Combined, this is around $120 million (around Rs 1000 crore).

However, The Information reports that Musk is looking at ways to avoid hefty fees to the fired Twitter executives. It was also pointed out by a researcher who said, "Elon Musk fired top Twitter execs 'for cause,' preventing their unvested stock from vesting as part of a change of control".

If Musk denies severance and other stock awards to fired leaders, he might end up facing another legal matter. It might be somewhat similar to Musk's legal battle with Twitter when he pulled out of the $44 billion acquisition deal. But once the trial began, Musk changed his mind and went ahead with the takeover for the same price. In Agrawal, Segal, and Gadde's case, Musk may end up paying the same amount as suggested by the SEC filing. Or both parties could negotiate and bring the amount down to a friendlier figure.