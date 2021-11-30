Parag Agrawal now Twitter CEO, Elon Musk says US benefits greatly from Indian talent

India-born Parag Agarwal is the new CEO of Twitter. Agarwal took on the mantle of CEO after the company co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down after 16 years. With this, Agarwal has joined the league of India-born CEOs of Silicon Valley companies including Arvind Krishna of IBM, Sundar Pichai of Google, Microsoft's Satya Nadella. Tesla chief Musk has an interesting take on Agarwal's appointment as the new Twitter CEO. He said that US benefits greatly from Indian talent and we couldn't agree more.

Agarwal was the chief technology officer of Twitter before he was elevated as the new CEO. He might be away from the public glare, but he has been associated with Twitter since 2011. Indian across the globe had a field day when Agarwal was appointed as the new CEO. Reacting to the news, Musk said in a tweet, "USA benefits greatly from Indian talent!. And well, Musk isn't wrong at all.

Parag Agarwal has become the fourth Indian to run a Silicon Valley company. Agarwal has joined the league of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Adobe President and CEO Santanu Narayan and IBM Group CEO Arvind Krishna.

37-year-old Agrawal, who is also one of the youngest CEO's, graduated from India's premier engineering college, IIT Mumbai. He did his bachelor in engineering in computer science from IIT. Post which, Agrawal attained his post-graduation degree from Stanford University. Before Twitter, he was associated with companies including Microsoft, AT&T and Yahoo.

In his introduction, Twitter said in a press note, "Parag Agrawal joined Twitter in 2011 and has served as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) since October 2017. As CTO, he has been responsible for the Company's technical strategy, leading work to improve development velocity while advancing the state of Machine Learning across the company. Prior to being appointed CTO, Parag had risen to be Twitter's first Distinguished Engineer due to his work across revenue and consumer engineering, including his impact on the re-acceleration of audience growth in 2016 and 2017."