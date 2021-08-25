Passengers evacuated from Alaska Airlines flight after Samsung Galaxy A21 catches fire inside cabin

A Seattle-bound Alaska Airlines flight was evacuated after a Samsung Galaxy A21 allegedly caught fire inside the plane. The passenger's phone caught fire when the flight from New Orleans landed at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The crew of the aeroplane were forced to deploy evacuation slides to quickly remove the passengers from the plane. The locals say that the phone was burnt beyond recognition, but the officials confirmed that it was a Samsung Galaxy A21 phone.

As per The Seattle Times report, the smartphone that burst into flames inside the cabin of Alaska Airlines flight was Samsung Galaxy A21. The spokesperson for the Port of Seattle, Perry Cooper confirmed the name of the phone to the publication. "After much digging, I can tell you that the phone was burned beyond recognition. However, during an interview with one of our Port of Seattle Police officers, the passenger volunteered the phone was a Samsung Galaxy A21. Again, we could not confirm it by looking at the remains of the device."

The plane was carrying around 129 passengers and six crew members. Seattle Tacoma airport posted about the incident on Twitter saying that the passengers were transported by bus to the terminal. No passenger suffered major injuries, some of them got minor bruises and scrapes because the incident took place inside the cabin. The aircraft was towed to a gate and there were no impacts to airport operations. The cause of the fire is yet too ascertained

Samsung is yet to comment on the incident.

However, this isn't the first time a Samsung phone has exploded after catching fire. There have been multiple instances of Samsung phones going kaput. This year, an incident of a Samsung phone catching fire inside a man's bag was reported from China.

As far as the Samsung Galaxy A21 is concerned, the smartphone was launched in 2020. It is budget phone which is powered by a Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 processor. The Galaxy A21 houses a 4000 mAh battery with fast charging support. The smartphone retails at a price of in the United States.