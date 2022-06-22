Patna High Court to buy iPhone 13 Pro 256GB for all judges, tender issued seeking lowest price

Patna High Court issues a tender inviting suppliers or authorized dealers to supply iPhone 13 Pro 256GB for all judges of the court. The tender also asks interested suppliers to quote a price for the models inclusive of GST and service charges.

The court has also asked suppliers or the dealers to mention "GST number, PAN, AADHAR, email and a registered mobile number" clearly in the quotation. "Headquarters/ office of the firm/ Shop must be located in Patna," the court notes. "No advance payment shall be made and payment will be made through bank (CFMS mode), instead of cash, after submission of bill in duplicate," the tender clarifies.

The Patna high court also states that the firm or supplier needs to be ready for maintenance of the iPhone as and when they are asked for. In addition, "defective materials should be replaced immediately by the concerned firms, free of cost, within the warranty period".

The move comes at the time when the Cupertino-based tech giant is gearing up to unveil the iPhone 14 series. Reports suggest that the iPhone 14 series will go official sometime around the month of September. The specific date hasn't been revealed yet and we will need to wait possibly until August to get that.

Just like every year, the iPhone 14 series this year is also said to include four models including the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Max, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Pro models are said to be a big upgrade over their predecessors in terms of both the design as well as performance. The iPhone 14 Pro is tipped to come with a pill-shaped design, which will be quite different from the iPhone 13 which comes with a wide notch.

