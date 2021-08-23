PayPal expands its cryptocurrency support to new regions, all you need to know

PayPal has announced that its customers in the UK will now be able to buy, sell and hold Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies starting later this week. The feature will come for the first time ever on the online payments platform in a country outside the US.

The decision is being hailed as a big motivator to the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies. That is also because PayPal does not let its users just trade in cryptocurrencies. It further enables their use as a viable payment option at associated retail stores.

The process has been observed in the US this year. The payments giant launched the option to buy and sell cryptocurrency in the United States early this year. It later enabled customers to use their crypto assets to shop at the "millions of merchants on its network," as quoted in a Reuters report.

Incidentally, PayPal wants this wider adoption of the asset class and it understands that its own support for cryptocurrencies is a step towards the direction. In a recent statement, PayPal vice president and general manager for blockchain, crypto and digital currencies, Jose Fernandez da Ponte said that the company looks to "meaningfully contribute to shaping the role digital currencies will play in the future of global finance and commerce."

For this, PayPal commits to work with the regulators in the UK and around the world. As noted by Reuters, the company boasts of over 403 million active accounts around the globe. With its expansion into cryptocurrency, the company is set to be one of the largest mainstream financial companies to offer such an ability to its users.

As for how it will work, PayPal users will be able to buy Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash going forward. The users can buy these cryptocurrencies directly through their PayPal wallets by using the web version or the mobile app.

The move comes amid an increasing hype around cryptocurrencies and their use. As PayPal announced its adoption of crypto assets in the UK, the digital coins traded at a higher price than usual on Monday. The surge was seen across the crypto market, with the likes of Cardano reaching new heights.