PayPal says not buying Pinterest at this time

PayPal said it is not pursuing the acquisition of Pinterest, marking an end to speculation of the deal that could have potentially fetched over $45 billion (roughly Rs 3,37,584 crore). In a one-line statement, PayPal denied rumours that it approached the pinboard site, Pinterest, for a takeover, as reported by Bloomberg News last week.

"In response to market rumors regarding a potential acquisition of Pinterest by PayPal, PayPal stated that it is not pursuing an acquisition of Pinterest at this time," said the San Jose, California-headquartered company. Pinterest, however, has not said a word about the same.

Even though PayPal, founded by Elon Musk and Peter Thiel back in 1998, has sidelined itself from the speculation, a potential takeover of Pinterest would have given it the impetus to become a shopping app. Pinterest is a trove of all kinds of items that are available through visual search. It even lets users scrapbook.

Acquiring Pinterest would have let PayPal into the huge repository of products and the data on consumer behaviour to potentially offer deals and discounts to its users. A better implementation would have been personalised discounts for PayPal and Pinterest users.

Pinterest's shares jumped as high as 13 per cent on Wednesday last week after Bloomberg News' report about the possible talk happening between the pinboard website and online payments company, PayPal. Bloomberg News had also said, citing people familiar with the development, both the companies had decided a potential price of $70 per share. At that price, Pinterest would have had a valuation of over $45 billion.

PayPal recently launched a new super app to combine its financial services with shopping tools and, even, crypto capabilities. The 'super app', as it is called, would definitely have used the help of Pinterest's insanely wide and capable product database. PayPal has introduced the first version of its super app, but it is meant to become a lot bigger and more useful than this. There are services, such as direct deposit, bill payments, digital wallet, and even a savings bank account service - in partnership with Synchrony Bank - in the PayPal super app.