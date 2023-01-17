Paytm allow users to book IRCTC ticket, check live train status, PNR and more, here's how

Paytm is one of the popular digital payments service providers in India. It offers a range of features ranging from initiating UPI payments, booking movie tickets, paying bills and more. The platform, in partnership with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) also enables its users to book tatkal tickets, check PNR and live train running status, get instant refunds on ticket cancellation, track the platform number and offer more IRCTC booking-related services.
In addition, Paytm also has a PNR confirmation prediction feature on its app and website which allows users to get an approximate idea of whether their train tickets will get confirmed. Further, the platfrim also claims to offer guaranteed seat assistance that provides the best alternative routes in times when there is an unavailability of seats in selected trains.
IRCTC travellers can use the Paytm app to search for nearby stations and check the PNR status of their booked tickets. Additionally, train travellers can also check the train delay history, seek 24x7 assistance on the app in more than 10 languages and even book tickets under different quotas for senior citizens and women.
For bookings, Paytm offers secure payment methods including Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, net banking, debit cards and credit cards. Along with that, the platform also has a zero payment charge on UPI payments, which further gives an option of paying later with Paytm Postpaid.
To check for PNR status of your booked tickets-
Here's a step-by-step guide on how to check the live train running status.
