Paytm Cloud Technologies to launch new subsidiaries in Indonesia and UAE

Paytm Cloud Technologies Limited (PCTL), a wholly owned subsidiary of One 97 Communications Limited, has approved the setting up of two new companies in Indonesia and Luxembourg. This move is part of the company’s plan to expand and offer its payment and financial services technology in new international markets.

The Board also approved the creation of Paytm Arab Payments L.L.C. (“PAPL”), a company incorporated by PCTL on April 30, 2025, to expand Paytm’s payment services in the UAE. At a recent meeting, the Board agreed to issue 76,862 shares of PAPL at AED 100 each to Abbar Global Opportunities Holdings Limited (“AGOHL”), a company based in Abu Dhabi.

These shares will represent 49% of PAPL’s total shareholding after the issue. Once the transaction is completed, PAPL will be 51% owned by PCTL and will continue to remain part of the Paytm group.

AGOHL is a special purpose company promoted by Mr. Mohamed Ali Rashed Alabbar, founder of Emaar Properties, known for landmark projects such as the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall. He also co-founded Noon and is associated with several other businesses, including Americana Restaurants and Zand Bank.

PCTL is also planning to set up a company in Indonesia to expand Paytm’s payment technology presence in the country. This expansion will involve partnerships, investments, and obtaining the necessary local licences. The company has stated that no government approval is required to incorporate this entity.

The initial investment in the Indonesia company will be up to ₹25 crore, to be infused in one or more tranches. PCTL will wholly own this new company through its subsidiaries.

The share agreement with AGOHL was signed on December 22, 2025, and the transaction is expected to be completed by February 28, 2026. PAPL will receive approximately AED 7,686,200 (Seven million six hundred eighty-six thousand two hundred dirhams) from AGOHL towards the share subscription.

AGOHL is not part of the One 97 Communications Limited group, which is professionally managed and does not have any identified promoter. The transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction and has been carried out on an arm’s-length basis.