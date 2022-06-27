Paytm founder takes on Elon Musk, says employees can work from anywhere

When some of the big tech companies like Google, Apple, and Tesla are calling employees back to office, Paytm allows most of its employees to work from home. Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has announced work from home openings in tech, business, and product departments.

The Paytm founder took to Twitter to detail the perks that the company offers while most other companies are calling staff back to office. Sharma in his tweet asked people to apply for the openings and said that the company will allow employees in tech, business and product roles to work from home or anywhere they want.

"We at Paytm allow you to work from home/anywhere for product, tech and business roles," the Paytm founder tweeted sharing an animated clip comparing people working from home and office. The chip shows how hectic life is for people working from office.

Sharma's strategy goes against Elon Musk and also Tim Cook who have called staff back to office. In fact, Musk recently said in an email statement that Tesla employees who want to work from home can quit. In the email, he asked Tesla employees, regardless of the location, to return to the office space with immediate effect.

Musk also said that everyone at Tesla should clock in at least 40 hours in office. "Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla. This is less than we ask of factory workers," he noted in the email.

Other tech companies like Apple and Google have also called their employees back to office. In fact, these tech companies are making efforts to bring people back to the office. Most employees, however, are not very convinced by the work from office model and consider quitting instead. Rival tech firms are taking this as an opportunity to get talent from firms like Apple and Google in the name of flexible work culture.

Also read: | iPhone 14 launch expected in September, here's how much it could cost

Also read: | Slice payments app says technical glitch collected personal data of millions of users

Also read: | OnePlus Nord 2T India launch officially confirmed, tipped to go official on July 1