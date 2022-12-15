Paytm has a good news for users who pay electricity using the app

Paytm has announced Bijlee Days for all the users who pay their electricity bills from the app. The digital payments service provider is offering 100 per cent cash back and additional rewards to its users who will be making payments for electricity bills between the 10-15th of every month.

Paytm, which is owned by One97 Communications Limited (OCL) is offering 100 per cent cashback and up to Rs 2,000 to at least 50 users every day who will be paying electricity bill payments through Paytm during the Bijlee Days. Additionally, users will also be assured discount vouchers from top shopping and travel brands.

Users who will be paying electricity for the first time using the Paytm app will be getting up to Rs 200 cashback. To avail the offer use code 'ELECNEW200' before making the payment. Notably, Paytm is offering multiple payment options for the users to pay their bills. Users can initiate payments with Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, credit cards, debit cards and net-banking. Paytm is also offering a postpaid feature through which users can pay the amount as per their convenience.

How to pay electricity bill on Paytm

- Open Paytm app or web page.

- On the home page, find 'Recharges and Bill Payments' option and tap on it.

- Under the options, select 'Electricity' bill.

- Select your state and electricity board.

- Enter your customer identification number (or K number, CA Number, Consumer Number, Account Number etc.). You will find your CA number on your bill.

- Next click on 'Proceed'.

- Paytm will show you your bill and amount. To pay the bill, choose your preferred payment mode and proceed with the payment.

- You can pay bills using Paytm wallet, UPI, net banking or using credit or debit card.

- You will be notified after the payment is successful.

- Once the payment is made, you will receive your receipt. You can download the bill payment receipt for your record.



Paytm Bijlee days offer is available on over electricity bills from 70 operators including BSES Rajdhani, Torrent Power Limited, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd, Tata Power and for major Union Territories in India. The payments operator has also enabled automatic payment alerts for users to help them track their electricity bill cycle.

Additionally, users can also use the Paytm auto-pay feature to pay bills. After setting auto-pay, the bill amount will be deducted every month from the user's account, automatically eliminating the hassle of tracking electricity bills or eliminating fear of missing out on the last date.



