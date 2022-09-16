Paytm is offering massive discount on domestic and international flight tickets

Paytm announces the "Travel Festival Sale" where it is offering discounts on domestic and international ticket bookings. The sale started on September 15 and will continue until September 17. The discounts are available on bookings of all major airlines, including Vistara, Spicejet, GoFirst, and all others. Additionally, during the sale, Paytm is also offering cashback on bus tickets.

Paytm is offering up to 18 per cent discount on domestic and up to 12 per cent discount on international flight bookings through the platform. The good thing is, the offer is available on all major flights GoFirst, Vistara, and Spicejet.

For the sale, the payments platform has partnered with ICIC Bank, Citibank, RBL Bank, and HSBC bank. So, users will be able to avail the offer exclusively on ICICI Bank (credit card, credit card EMI, net banking), Citibank (credit card, debit card, credit card EMI), RBL Bank (credit card, debit card, credit card EMI), and HSBC Bank (credit card, credit card EMI) users. The company is also offering special fares for Armed Forces, Senior Citizens and Students with additional discounts.

With a seamless booking experience, Paytm provides flexibility of payments including Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, Paytm Postpaid (Buy Now, Pay Later), in addition to payments from all major UPI apps and debit cards, credit cards and prepaid cards. For further convenience, users will be charged zero convenience fee on ticket booking.

Paytm has also announced offering up to 25 per cent cashback on bus bookings with an additional 10 per cent discount on specific operators. The company also said that users will be given 100 per cent refund if they cancel their tickets under no questions asked cancellation protection.

Paytm is offering a zero payment gateway charge on UPI payments for train tickets booking. The platform recently launched features like live train status tracking, tatkal bookings and 24X7 customer support for all train travel queries. Paytm also lets users check the PNR status of their bookings on the app.