Paytm offering cashback on booking LPG cylinders through the app: how to book and track

Paytm on Tuesday announced exciting cashback deals for all its new users who will book LPG cylinders. New users can use code "FIRSTGAS" to get Rs 15 cashback. Along with that users can use code "WALLET50GAS" to avail up to Rs 50 cashback on booking of cylinders using Paytm Wallet. Paytm is allowing users to book gas refills conveniently using registered mobile numbers and at additional charges. Users can also track their booking via an in-app feature which will show the booking process and the delivery process of the booked cylinders.

Notably, after the first booking, the app will also save the booking details so that users will not have to remember a 17-digit LPG ID to process a new booking. Here is a step-by-step guide to booking your LPG gas cylinder through Paytm.



How to book gas cylinder using Paytm app

Step 1: Open Paytm app and go to the 'Book Gas Cylinder' tab under the Recharges and Bill Payments category.



Step 2: Now select the LPG cylinder service provider and then enter your registered mobile number/ 17-digit LPG ID/consumer number.



Step 3: Proceed with your booking by making payment. You can pay through any of your preferred modes of payment such as Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, cards and net banking.



Notably, Paytm also allows users to book cooking gas with Paytm Postpaid and pay for it next month with zero interest and zero joining fee. In addition, Paytm users can also pay for the gas cylinders booked through IVRS or Interactive Voice Response System.



Step 4: Your booking will be confirmed and your gas cylinder will be delivered to your registered address within 2-3 days by the nearest gas agency.