Paytm users can now book IRCTC tickets and pay for them later, here is how

Paytm users will now be able to book train tickets and pay for them later. One97 Communications Ltd, the parent company of Paytm, announced that its subsidiary Paytm Payments Services Ltd has introduced Paytm Postpaid for IRCTC customers.

The digital wallet company has introduced the 'Book Now, Pay Later' feature for ticket bookings. The feature has been launched in partnership with IRCTC to let users book tickets in one single click. Booking tickets from IRCTC can sometimes be hassling, especially when your Internet is slow or weak. Paytm's new feature will let you book tickets instantly with just one click without having to pay instantly.

Paytm Postpaid offers interest-free credit up to Rs 60,000 for a period of upto 30 days and users are provided a single monthly bill to keep track of all their credit-driven spending. Users can pay back the amount in full at the end of the billing cycle or convert their bill to EMI for convenient payments.

Paytm says that the company has witnessed rapid adoption of its Buy Now, Pay Later feature for various financial needs like booking tickets, paying bills, shopping, and more. "We strive to offer innovative tech-driven solutions to users to enable seamless digital payments and financial services. Paytm Postpaid (BNPL) will now be available for users who want to book train tickets through IRCTC. Through the partnership with IRCTC, Paytm PG hopes to offer seamless and secure digital payments to users for instant ticket bookings with the option to pay later," said Praveen Sharma, CEO of Paytm Payments Services Limited.

To use this feature, go to IRCTC and log in with your username and password. Finalize your journey details and select 'Pay Later' in the payments section. Click on Paytm Postpaid and log in using Paytm credentials. Enter the OTP and it's done.