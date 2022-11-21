Paytm users can now send money to people without a Paytm account, here is how

Paytm now allows its users to make UPI transactions to any mobile number across all UPI payment apps. The digital payments service provider announced on Monday that Paytm users can send UPI payments to any UPI registered mobile number even if the recipient doesn't have an account on Paytm.

"This is an important move for the UPI ecosystem, as it will enable more users to send money to any UPI app, encouraging wider adoption. We continue to lead UPI payments, empowering users with a robust infrastructure for seamless and secure payments. This further strengthens our mission to drive financial inclusion in the country." Paytm Payments Bank Limited said in its official statement.

This new feature of Paytm will encourage people to shift to Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with instant money transfer through Paytm app. So, if the receiver has a registered UPI ID on Gpay, Amazon Pay, PhonePe or any other payments app, they can send money via Paytm UPI transfer. Earlier, it was mandatory for receivers to have UPI id registered on Paytm app to receive mobile money transfer.



How send money to other UPI apps using Paytm

To send money to any UPI registered mobile number via Paytm-

Open Paytm and tap on 'UPI Money Transfer'.

Under the UPI section tap on 'To UPI Apps'.

Now enter the mobile number you want to send money. The receipt should have a valid UPI id on any third-party app including Gpay or PhonePe.

Enter the amount you want to transfer and tap on 'Pay Now'.

Next, verify the transaction by entering your MPIN.

Your money will be instantly transferred to the receiver's bank account.



You can also send money through UPI by scanning the receiver's QR code. In order to send money via QR code, tap on 'Pay' on the Paytm app and then select 'QR code'. Scan the QR code of the receiver and enter the amount you want to pay. Now enter your PIN and your payment transfer will be completed.