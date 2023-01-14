‘People crying' after layoffs at Amazon India; employee describes grim scenes in an anonymous post

E-commerce giant Amazon is the latest in the tech world to hand pink slips to its employees. Over 1,000 employees have been reportedly asked to leave the company.

An Amazon India employee has now posted about the grim scenes, including people crying in the office, after the announcement of layoffs. It was shared on Grapevine, a community app for Indian professionals.

“75% of my team is gone. Although I’m in the remaining 25% I don’t feel motivated to work anymore. They are firing people in cabins. People are crying in the office,” the post said along with the title Amazon India Current Condition.

Atmosphere at Amazon India as layoffs take place:



“You can hear people breaking down and crying in the office”



"75% of my team is gone, I'm still employeed but don't feel like working anymore”



Link to post on Grapevine: https://t.co/Af6tAtOgLw pic.twitter.com/qqGpKYV2sd January 13, 2023

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy first announced the mass layoffs in November last year saying, “We plan to eliminate just over 18,000 roles. Several teams are impacted; however, the majority of role eliminations are in our Amazon Stores and PXT organizations.”

The loss-making teams in Amazon are among the most impacted, according to an India Today report. The latest round of layoffs has affected both freshers and experienced employees, across multiple departments operating from India at offices in Bengaluru, Gurugram, and others.

The report further said that the company has promised to provide 5 months of salary as part of its severance package and will keep most of the benefits like insurance active as part of it. However, some employees are not happy with the payment structure.

Employees at big tech companies across the world are facing uncertainties due to rising inflation and the insatiable global political environment. Some of the other major companies that have fired employees recently include Twitter, Meta, Microsoft, Salesforce and others.

Also See

Apple rakes in 900 million paid subscriptions across its services in 2022

Apple CEO Tim Cook takes pay cut; compensation more dependent on stock performance

All you need to know about Delphine Arnault - Head of the iconic fashion house Dior