Perplexity Computer wants to be your digital employee. Here’s how it stacks up against OpenAI's OpenClaw

Perplexity AI has unveiled a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool that aims to go well beyond chatbots and into the territory of digital labour. Called “Perplexity Computer,” the system is designed to behave less like a search engine and more like an employee, one that can plan, execute and deliver work with minimal supervision.

The launch comes against the backdrop of a broader shift toward “agentic AI,” systems that don’t just respond to questions but can take actions on a user’s behalf. At the same time, an open-source alternative known as OpenClaw is drawing attention for offering similar capabilities on a user’s own machine, without relying on cloud infrastructure. OpenAI recently acquired OpenClaw, underscoring intensifying competition in the race to build autonomous AI agents.



What does Perplexity Computer do?

Perplexity Computer is designed as a general-purpose digital worker. Rather than generating a single reply to a prompt, it can carry out entire projects, from market research to software development or data analysis.

A user begins by describing a goal in plain language, such as requesting a report on Indian AI startups. The system then breaks that objective into smaller tasks, assigns them to specialised components and assembles the results into a finished product.

These components, called sub-agents, function like a team of experts. One may search the web, another analyse datasets, and a third draft the final document. All of this runs in a secure cloud environment, meaning the work is performed on remote servers rather than on the user’s device.

According to Perplexity, tasks can continue for hours, days or even months, operating asynchronously in the background.

Why does Perplexity Computer use multiple AI models?

Unlike many AI tools that depend on a single underlying model, Perplexity Computer combines models from multiple providers. Each is selected for its strengths. One might be good at reasoning, another at coding, another at images or videos.

The multi-model orchestration approach allows different systems to work together as a team. Perplexity argues that AI models are becoming more specialised, not interchangeable. Using several at once, it says, produces better results for complex workflows.

Tools that let it act, not just think

Perplexity Computer is built to interact with real software, not just generate text. It can browse websites, complete online forms, extract structured information and automate multi-step processes.

It can also open, read and edit files such as spreadsheets or PDFs. Through APIs, it can connect to external services, for example, pulling data from a database or posting updates to workplace platforms.

Security safeguards are built in. Sensitive actions require user approval and credentials are limited to individual sessions rather than stored permanently.

Access is available through a paid subscription with usage credits. Because the system runs in the cloud, users do not need high-end hardware or complex setup.

OpenClaw takes the opposite approach

OpenClaw represents a sharply different philosophy. As an open-source project, it runs locally on a user’s own computer rather than in the cloud.

It acts as a bridge between the local machine and external AI models such as Claude or GPT. Once set up, it can perform tasks like sending messages, browsing the web or editing files directly on the device.

Running locally means data does not need to leave the computer, a major advantage for privacy-conscious users. But it also shifts responsibility to the user for installation, security and performance. However, setting it up requires some technical expertise and granting broad system access carries risks if misconfigured.

Convenience versus control

The contrast between the two systems highlights a central tension in the emerging market for AI agents: convenience versus control.

Perplexity Computer offers a turnkey experience. Users describe what they need and the system handles planning, coordination and execution using cloud resources.

By contrast, OpenClaw prioritises autonomy. Users retain full ownership of their data and infrastructure, but must also manage the risks that come with it.

What this means for the future of work

Both Perplexity Computer and OpenClaw point to a shift toward AI systems that combine reasoning with action. Rather than automating specific tasks, these tools aim to handle entire workflows.

Perplexity’s vision suggests a future dominated by powerful cloud-based agents functioning as digital employees. OpenClaw hints at an alternative path, where individuals run their own AI workers locally, much like personal assistants.