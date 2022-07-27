Personal data of 3.4 million Paytm Mall users reportedly exposed in 2020 data breach

Paytm Mall website was reportedly hacked 2 years ago in 2020. The Have I Been Pwned website that allows users to check if their personal data has been compromised by data breaches show that the private data of 3.4 million Paytm Mall users was compromised. Firefox Monitor has provided a link that will let Paytm Mall users check whether their data was compromised. The company denied these claims then and now.

The matter came into light again after Troy Hunt, the creator of Have I Been Pwned, tweeted an old report on the breach. Several users commented confirming that their email IDs and phone numbers had been exposed in the Paytm Mall data breach that reportedly happened 2 years ago.

Have I Been Pwned highlighted that the personal data of nearly 3.4 million users was compromised in the breach reported in 2020. It has been revealed that the exposed data included details like email address, names, phone numbers, genders, dates of birth, income levels, and past purchases.

Commenting on the matter, Paytm said that the "data of our users is completely safe and claims related to data leak in the year 2020 are completely false and unsubstantiated." "A fake dump uploaded on the platform haveibeenpwned.com appears to wrongly alert of a data breach on Firefox browser. We are getting in touch with Firefox and the platform to resolve the matter," the company further noted.

To find out if you are one of the 3.4 million users whose personal details were leaked in the breach, you can simply click on the link provided by Firefox on Firefox Monitor and enter your email address or phone number. Notably, the Firefox Monitor gets its information from a Have I Been Pwned. You can also head to haveibeenpwned.com website to find out if your personal details have been exposed in any of the data breaches.

