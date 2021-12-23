Philips 2000 series 3-in-1 air purifier launched at Rs 32,995

Philips Domestic Appliances India on Wednesday introduced a multi-functional air purifier that is equipped with a three-layer HEPA filtration system which claims to remove 99.95 percent of particles as small as 0.003 µm (micrometre).

With a height of 59cm, it is roughly the same height as the sofa and also does not take up much floor room. The whole thing resembles a 3D keyhole, all made in moulded, metallic black plastic, which blends nicely into the background.

On the front of the base, there's a colour LED panel that displays the temperature, air quality, PM2.5 count. The Philips 3-in-1 purifier is designed for rooms of up to 42sqm. It is also lightweight and silent, which means it can be used the whole day.

The Philips 2000 series 3-in-1 purifier, fan, and heater is one of the few multi-functional gadgets from Philips which provides benefits such as fan blower and purifying heater mode as well.

Gulbahar Taurani, Managing Director, Philips Domestic Appliances said, "Air purifiers today have moved from being just a seasonal product to a year-long necessity. The Philips 2000 series, 3-in-one air purifier caters to this set of consumers who are now privy to the health benefits of using air purifiers at home."

"With the advent of Covid-19 pandemic, the consciousness to breathe healthy air and to keep families safe from the impact of bacteria and virus has spiked up," Taurani added.

The air purifier comes with a three-speed setting to choose from fan levels: 7.5W, 15W, and 25W or three-speed heat levels: 1250W, 1500W, and 2200 W, along with 3-level settings for light control and display, the company said in a statement.

Its size and the efficiency with which it can clean the air in your home make it an ideal choice for families. And thanks to the heating function, you can warm up a room quickly while filtering out pollutants and nasty viruses and bacteria at the same time.

In India, the Philips 3-in-1 Air Purifier costs Rs 32,995. A further 10 percent discount is being offered by the company to prospective buyers, bringing the official retail price down to Rs 29,695. The air purifier can be bought at Philips's official website.