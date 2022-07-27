Philips 7900 4K TVs with built-in LED lights launched in India, price starts at Rs 1 lakh

Philips has refreshed its premium smart-TV portfolio with new Philips 7900 TV models. Customers can choose between three sizes, and all the variants offer 4K resolution and include three-way Ambilight Technology. As the name suggests, the TV produces ambient lights with in-built LED bulbs, which offer a host of colours. The company says this lighting technology essentially enhances the movie viewing experience on a large screen. Users can even use the lounge mode, where the TV is off, but the back-light on the three sides will be lit.

Philips 7900 TV series price in India

The Philips 7900 Ambilight TV series is available in three screen size variants of 70-inch, 65-inch and 55-inch. They come with an MRP of Rs 1,89,990, Rs 1,49,990 and Rs 99,990, respectively. The TVs will be available at select leading offline stores in India, while online sale details remain unclear.

Philips 7900 TV series price in India specifications

The three variants come with the model numbers - 70PUT7906, 65PUT7906, and 55PUT7906. The TV models feature a "European borderless design" with minimal bezels and wider scenes to elevate the viewing experience. It comes with an LED panel and users can enjoy content in ultra-HD (4K) resolution.

The Philips 7900 TV comes equipped with Android TV 10 OS, which unlocks several capabilities. It allows users to control smart-home products as well. In terms of connectivity, there are four HDMI ports, two USB ports, one digital audio port, and one headphone port. Wireless connectivity options include Chromecast, Bluetooth V5.0, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

To elevate the content viewing experience on OTT platforms like Netflix and Prime Videos, we get support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. Speaking of the three-sided Ambilight tech, there are multiple modes. For instance, the natural mode blends the LED lights with the content on the TV. The Philips 7900 TV is powered by a quad-core processor paired with 8GB of storage. Lastly, it carries 20W speakers.