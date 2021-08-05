Philips launches two truly wireless headphones in India, price starts at Rs 7999

Philips offers an extensive range of audio products in India which includes TWS headphones, headbands, neckbands, in-ear wired headphones and more. Expanding its portfolio, Philips has now launched two TWS headphones in the Indian market today. The company has unveiled the Philips SBH2515BK/10 and TAT3225BK which come with a host of speakers including Hi-Fi Audio, excellent battery backup, seamless connectivity, and low latency for true wireless freedom and a great sound experience.

Commenting on the new launch, Shailesh Prabhu, Country Head, TPV Technology India Pvt. Ltd. said, "The new range of Philips TWS headphones are multi-functional, offering you complete freedom and the assurance of a great audio experience. TWS as a category has been on a constant rise and their utility has only increased in the past years. They have become a key requirement for virtual meetings, e-learning and entertainment at home. These new TWS earphones are the perfect companion for the younger, style-conscious consumers who love to enjoy music, videos, gaming and more on the go."

Philips SBH2515BK/10 and TAT3225BK: Price and availability

The Philips truly wireless headphones which carry the model number SBH2515BK/10 has been launched in India for Rs 9999. The Philips In-ear wireless headphones with mic which has the model number TAT3225BK has been launched in India for Rs 7999. The TWS headphones will be available on Flipkart.com from August 5 to August 9 2021 at special introductory offer prices.

Philips SBH2515BK/10 and TAT3225BK: Specifications

The Philips SBH2515BK/10 in-ear true wireless headphones are equipped with 6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers that provide great sound quality and punchy bass. The oval-shaped earbuds offer passive noise isolation. You can also use the earbuds in mono mode, which gives you an option to leave one ear free.

The highlight of the headphones is that it's charging case features a huge 3350 mAh battery that not only charges the buds but also charges your phone. You can plug your smart device into the case via the USB port and never run out of power. The company claims that the headphones offer a mammoth 110+ hours of playtime with a fully powered charging case.

Coming to the Philips TAT3225BK In-ear wireless headphones, the earbuds are equipped with 13 mm drivers which produce rich bass and provide the best call clarity. The earphones are rated IPX4 for water resistance, which means that you can use it in humid conditions or while jogging.

With this Philips device, you get 6 hours of playtime and an additional 18 hours with the charging case.