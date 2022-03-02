Philips TAT4506BK ANC true wireless headphones launched in India, price set at Rs 7099

Philips has launched a new pair of earbuds in India. The Philips TAT4506BK earbuds have been launched with active noise cancellation along with awareness mode, battery life of up to 24 hours, 10 mm drivers, sweatproof design and more. The headphones feature a stem design and would be an ideal choice for students as well as working professionals. The company claims that the earbuds offer an immersive sound experience.

Talking about the new launch, Shailesh Prabhu, Country Head, TPV Technology India Pvt. Ltd. said "We are delighted to announce the launch of Philips ANC True Wireless Headphones TAT4506BK for our customers. Our ambition has been to provide innovative and high-quality products, easily accessible to customers at a competitive price. With the launch of ANC TWS, we are confident we will be able to address the needs of our tech savvy audiophile consumer base."



Philips TAT4506BK ANC true wireless headphones: Price and availability

Philips TAT4506BK ANC true wireless headphones is priced at Rs 7099 in India. The earbuds are available on all leading online and offline retail stores. The headphones are offered in black colour.

Philips TAT4506BK ANC true wireless headphones: Specifications

Philips TAT4506BK ANC true wireless headphones are equipped with 10 mm speaker drivers, Bluetooth version: v5.0 for fast pairing and stable connection. The headphones come with active noise cancellation and awareness mode. When you need to have a quick conversation, a long tap on the earbud will trigger 'Attention mode', which will switch on the Awareness mode. Removing your finger will cause the headphones to switch back to the previously used mode.

These wireless TWS headphones offer 6 hours of play time on a single charge, with a further 18 hours provided by the charging case; for a total play time of 24 hours. Moreover, a quick 15-minute charge provides one hour of play time, letting you keep your tunes going for most of your day. To add on to its delectable features.

TAT4506 is also equipped with IPX4 rating which means that this device is splash proof from all sides. It provides protection from water splashes and sweat during fitness sessions and in case you get caught up in light rain.

