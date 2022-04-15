Phone catches fire during an Indigo flight, 5 reasons this may have happened

A phone reportedly caught fire in mid-air during an Indigo flight from Dibrugarh to Delhi. The incident occurred on April 14, as reported by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation as well as the airline. No injuries have been reported in the incident.

An official statement from the DGCA reveals that the phone caught fire due to an "abnormal overheating" issue with the battery. The cabin crew member also recalls noticing the sparks and smoke emitting from the phone and dosed the fire immediately using an extinguisher.

"There was an incident of a mobile device battery heating up abnormally on flight 6E 2037 from Dibrugarh to Delhi. The crew is trained to manage all hazardous incidences and they quickly managed the situation. There was no harm caused to any passenger or property onboard," the airline notes in an official statement.

This really isn't the first time that a phone has caught fire during a flight. As a result, airlines have started taking measures in case a passenger's electronic device powered by a lithium-ion battery catches fire during a flight.

Why do phone batteries explode?

Recently, there have been several instances wherein phones from renowned brands have caught fire while the user was using them. Such instances can be life-threatening. In most such instances, the problem lies with the battery. So, why do phone batteries catch fire so often? There are various reasons behind this.

--Not using the official phone charger is one of the key reasons. Consumers often have the tendency to buy cheap charges to power their phone batteries. Unfortunately, that's really a bad practice. One should always use the official charger that comes with the box. And if you use an iPhone, ensure to buy one from a charger from an authorized store, online or offline.

--Sometimes overcharging a phone can also impact the battery condition. Most of us have the tendency to charge our phones overnight. That's not really good practice. You should always try to plug out the charger as soon as the phone is charged 100 per cent.

--Liquid damage is another reason that affects the battery condition of a smartphone. So, if you ever expose your smartphone to water or any other kind of liquid, take it to the customer center immediately instead of trying out home remedies to fix the issue.

--Physical damage impacts the battery setup of a smartphone. So, ensure to handle your mobile phone with care and don't drop it, especially on a hard substance.

--Another reason that can affect the phone's battery is getting it serviced from unauthorized service centers. Always head to the official center for servicing.

