Phone hacked? Developer from Gujarat receives back to back transaction SMS, loses Rs 37 lakh in 30 minutes

Cyber fraud cases have significantly increased in the last few years. With evolving technology and everything going digital, the internet has become a hotspot for thieves to steal money directly from bank accounts. They trick people and get their OTP or send phishing links to get access to their smartphones to steal sensitive data. However, in a recent case, a man from Gujarat alleged that he lost money to cyber fraudsters without even sharing any OTP or clicking on any suspicious link.

A cyber fraud case reported from Mehsana, Gujarat has baffled everyone. Dushyant Patel, who works as a developer has filed an FIR stating that cybercriminals have stolen Rs 37 lakh from his bank accounts within a span of 30 minutes, though he didn't share OTP or any other sensitive information with anyone. According to the report by Times of India, Patel received back-to-back money transaction messages on December 31 while he was working in his office. At 3:30 pm, he received a notification from his bank that Rs 10 lakh had been withdrawn from his account. After a while, around 3:20 pm, he got another message stating that another Rs 10 lakh had been withdrawn.

After receiving back-to-back unauthorized transaction notifications, Patel rushed to the bank and informed officials about the withdrawals and requested to immediately close his account to stop further withdrawals. However, Patel received another message at 3:49 for a transaction of Rs 17 lakh while he was in the bank to file his complaint. Patel reportedly lost Rs 37 lakh in total to cybercriminals. He was also informed that he was unable to access his account through net banking and his username and password entries were shown invalid.

The bank officials further froze his account and informed Patel that he had been defrauded. The case was filed and the cybercrime brand is further investigating the case. While Patel alleges that he didn't share any OTP or other information with anyone, police suggest that cybercriminals may have hacked his smartphones and stolen his bank account details.

While the cybercrime investigating officers are still investigating the case and finding out how cyber fraud got access to Patel's bank information, here are some possible reasons how criminals got Patel's sensitive data if his phone was hacked.



How hackers can hack your smartphone

Phishing: Hackers send malicious links to victims' phones. As soon as the victim opens the link, the malware attached to the link infects the phone and hackers get access to the device.

Malicious apps: If someone downloads any app from untrusted or unknown sources other than Google Play or Apps Store or official apps stores, there is a possibility that other apps are bound with it or that any malware is attached to the downloaded app.

Juice jacking: In this method, cybercriminals install Malwarebytes in phones through USB cable connection. So, it is always advisable not to use public charging ports or connect your phone to any untrusted UCB source.

Social Media links: 'Click to know your photo age', 'here is a special discount' or similar links often have attached malware. So, whenever people click on these hackers get access to mobile phone.