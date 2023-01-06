Phone numbers, email addresses of  200 million Twitter users may have been leaked online

The email address and other important data of over 200 million Twitter users may have been exposed to the hackers. As per a security researcher, hackers have reportedly sold email IDs of 200 million Twitter users on an online hacking forum. The researcher has claimed that the hacking will give rise to a lot of hacking, targeted phishing and doxxing. Twitter is yet to react to the report.

Security researcher, Alon Gal, who works for an Israeli cybersecurity firm monitoring firm Hudson Rock, posted about the leak on Linkedin saying that the Twitter hack is one of the significant leaks he has seen. "The database contains 235,000,000 unique records of Twitter users and their email addresses and will unfortunately lead to a lot of hacking, targeted phishing, and doxxing.This is one of the most significant leaks I've seen,"Gal wrote,

Gal first posted about the Twitter hack on December 24. A week ago Gal shared on Linkedin a credible threat actor claiming they have the data of 400,000,000 Twitter users and attempting to sell it. "The database is private according to them, and contains devastating amounts of information including emails and phone numbers to high profile users,"he wrote on Linkedin.

Gal further mentioned that the hacker provided a valid sample of 1,000 notable accounts and included the private information of - AOC, Brian Krebs, Vitalik Buterin, Kevin O'Leary, Donald Trump JR, and many more.He noted that the data was obtained up to early 2022 due to an exploit in Twitter and in their post they talk directly to Elon Musk asking him to buy the data to avoid GDPR lawsuits.



