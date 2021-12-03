PhonePe launches affordable health insurance plans starting at Rs 999 only

Popular payments app PhonePe has launched new health insurance plans for first time health insurance buyers. The Covid times have made us realise the importance of health insurance. Most people do not realise how important it is to have health insurance unless they are struck with a major medical emergency. However, PhonePe has now come up with a new plan that can be bought by first time health insurance buyers in three easy steps.

PhonePe is the first ever payment app to introduce a health insurance policy on its platform. The best bit about getting the policy from PhonePe is that you will not have to go through a series of medical tests and provide documents to prove that you are healthy. You can simply buy the policy by entering details including your name, gender, age and email ID. The Health@999 plan, which is the base plan,provides an insurance cover of Rs 1,00,000.

At only Rs 999, the plan offers coverage for hospitalization expenses including in-patient and ICU hospitalisation, day care procedures, ambulance charges, and Ayush treatment, among others. The cashless hospital network for the plan stretches across 7600 hospitals in the country. Health @999 can be availed via PhonePe instantly and comes with the lifetime renewability feature.

The Rs 999 plan offers a health insurance cover amount of Rs 1,00,000 but if you want to increase the insurance cover amount, you can pay Rs 1999 for the 2,00,000 plan and Rs 2649 for the Rs 3,00,000 plan.

Talking about the new health insurance schemes, Gunjan Ghai, VP & Head of Insurance, PhonePe said, "The Health@999 is designed for first-time insurance buyers, giving them access to high quality and affordable Health Insurance. We believe that 335 million PhonePe users will greatly benefit from this offering, which can be purchased quickly and easily on the PhonePe app. Our offering is designed with the idea that all Indians deserve access to high quality and affordable Health Insurance - irrespective of their income, or education status. PhonePe, with its deep expertise in bringing the best insurance products to the market, will help its users make better and smarter choices to reduce the financial risk of unforeseen events in their lives."

Here is how you can buy your health insurance plan on PhonePe

-- Open the PhonePe app and tap on the Insurance tab that you will find on your home screen.

-- Tap on the Health@999 plan

-- Then select your age group and the health insurance cover you require.

-- Add your basic details such as name, gender, date of birth, and email when you are asked to

-- After entering all the details, tap on the Buy option and make the payment to get your policy instantly.