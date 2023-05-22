PhonePe set to expand ONDC app Pincode to multiple cities beyond Bengaluru

Walmart-owned PhonePe is set to extend the reach of its ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) buyer app Pincode to three additional cities within the next three months.

Fintech decacorn PhonePe forayed into e-commerce with the launch of Pincode, the first dedicated ONDC buyer app, in April and now looks to expand it to Mumbai, Delhi and Pune on priority before exploring other markets such as Hyderabad and Kolkata, people close to the company’s operations said.



“The initial traction has been more than what they expected due to the general uptick in ONDC orders across the board. Internally at the company, there is a plan to open Pincode at least in three more cities in a quarter; they are targeting all metros on priority starting with Mumbai, Delhi, and Pune,” said one of the aforementioned people on condition of anonymity.



PhonePe recently said Pincode app has surpassed 50,000 installs on Play Store and has been processing over 5,000 orders per day. PhonePe aims to hit 100,000 orders a day by the end of the year.

Grocery accounts for nearly 70 percent of Pincode’s orders today and enjoys a 90 per cent market share for grocery on ONDC in Bengaluru.



Seller-side apps on the ONDC network are rapidly on-boarding merchants across the country. As per sources, Pincode will commence operations in the aforementioned cities as soon as an adequate supply is available.

“PhonePe is working closely with ONDC and its seller applications. As soon as it has confidence on supply, across the key categories of food and grocery, they will launch in more cities,” said another person.

As expected, the fintech company’s arrival had triggered a surge in orders on ONDC. Seeing the surge, Paytm too woke up to the opportunity and quickly embedded Magicpin UI for its food vertical on ONDC. Paytm was the first buyer app on the network but its interface has been plagued by glitches and traction was negligible. Subsequently, both PhonePe and Paytm began marketing it aggressively.



As a result, ONDC achieved an impressive 100-fold growth in the past one month, surpassing its June target by reaching a daily order volume of about 20,000-25,000 ahead of schedule in mid-May. The Section 8 company’s initial target was to hit one lakh orders by year-end. BT had earlier reported that ONDC has now set its sights even higher, hoping to reach this target by end of July, thanks in large part to the aggressive marketing efforts of buyer applications.



The order count triggered ONDC to revise the incentive plan as its monthly budget got exhausted in two days. The network recently informed its seller-side applications that delivery cost incentives will now have limits. Incentives are now capped at Rs 2,25,000 per seller-side app daily and Rs 3,750 per seller each day. Previously, ONDC offered a discount of up to Rs 75 for logistics on every eligible order as an incentive. The revision led to a significant decline in orders for network participants with some buyer applications experiencing a decline of up to 50 per cent compared to their peak order volumes. ONDC quickly released a new incentive structure to bring the momentum back.