Pictures of Twitter office spaces converted into bedrooms go viral on the internet 

Twitter's new chief Elon Musk has installed bedrooms in Twitter office for employees, who have committed to Musk's "hardcore" work culture. The pictures of the office spaces that have been turned into bedrooms have been accessed by BBC. The viral images confirm the Insider report, which claimed a few days ago that Twitter's headquarters now has bedrooms. While some rooms are like hotel rooms, some sofas have been converted into beds with a white bed sheet. There are cupboards too for employees to keep their clothes and other belongings.

Some employees who returned to work after the weekend on Monday were greeted with "bedrooms having unmade mattresses, drab curtains and giant conference-room telepresence monitors," as per a Forbes report. The bedrooms are definitely more comfortable than the sleeping bags that the company's product lead Esther Crawford had to sleep in a couple of days ago. To recall, a picture of Crawford sleeping on the office floor went viral after it was shared by her colleague. The post came when the reports of Musk making his employees work a lot surfaced on the internet.



Forbes had accessed the picture of the bedrooms at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters. The bedrooms reportedly bedroom has "bright orange carpeting, a wooden bedside table and a queen bed, with a table lamp and two office armchairs".



The employees were not informed anything about the bedrooms but it was unanimously presumed that the rooms have been installed for "hardcore" workers. "It's not a good appearance," the employees told the publication. "It's yet another unspoken sign of disrespect. There is no discussion. Just like, beds showed up."

Last month, Musk sent a letter to the employees asking them to commit to a "hardcore" culture at Twitter or leave with severance pay. As per reports, Musk has ordered the employees to sign an online form committing to "long hours at high intensity."

In the email, Musk said that Twitter "will need to be extremely hardcore". "This will mean working long hours at high intensity," he said. "Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade." Musk had previously ended the work from home regime for the Twitter employees. He even asked the employees to at least spend 40 hours a week. "The road ahead is arduous and will require intense work to succeed," Musk said in his previous email to the employees.

However, the email did not go down with a lot of employees, who refused to sign the form and chose to leave with three months severance pay. As per reports, close to 1200 employees chose to leave voluntarily

