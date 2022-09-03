Pilot threatened to turn plane around after passengers were found AirDropping nude pictures

Apple's Airdrop is a very convenient feature, but it certainly has its drawbacks. Recently, a SouthWest Airlines pilot got so miffed at passengers that he threatened to go back to the Airport. The passengers were found sharing nude pictures via Apple's Airdrop. When the matter got out of hand, the plane's pilot grabbed the intercom and sent out a stern message to the passengers. A Tiktok user named Teighlor Marsalis (@teighmars) captured the whole incident in his phone and posted the video on the video sharing platform.

"Well, here's the deal. If this continues while we're on the ground, I'm gonna have to pull back to the gate, everybody's gonna have to get off [and] we're gonna have to get security involved, and your vacation is going to be ruined. So folks, whatever that AirDrop thing is, quit sending naked pictures and let's get you to Cabo," the pilot can be heard saying in the TikTok video.

Using an Airdrop, which lets the iPhone send photos, videos and other heavy files to iOS devices without Wifi or cellular connection, the passengers were sharing nude pictures. Airdrop is a great tool which lets you send heavy files within seconds, but it can also give rise to untoward situations if users have settings set to be discoverable by everyone. For security purposes, you should be discoverable by contact only.

As per an Insider report, Marsalis, who filmed the entire incident, said a passenger complained to the airline staff after he received a nude picture on his iPhone. The TikTok user also told the daily that the airline staff may have received the nude picture but denied it when probed.

Acknowledging the incident, Southwest Airlines in a statement to Gizmodo said, "The safety, security, and wellbeing of Customers and Employees is the Southwest Team's highest priority at all times. When made aware of a potential problem, our employees address issues to support the comfort of those traveling with us."

It is to be noted that sending nudes to absolute strangers is called cyberflashing and is a criminal offense in many states. Many users on TikTok hailed the pilot's decision to reprimand notorious passengers. "I'm gonna turn this plane around and everyone's vacation will be ruined," one user wrote. "Haha major dad vibes."