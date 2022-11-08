Pixel 4 series software support ends, Pixel 4a will stop receiving updates in 2023

Google is ending support for some of its older Pixel phones. The company has stopped pushing out software updates for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. The search giant just recently rolled out an update for Pixel phones and these units didn't receive it. According to Google's support page, these devices were supposed to receive the last Android security patch update in October 2022, which the company has already released. While the Pixel 4 series will no longer be getting any updates, the owners are at least able to experience the latest and major Android 13 OS version.

The next Google smartphone that will stop receiving updates is the Pixel 4a. The support for this Pixel-A series phone will end after August 2023, according to support page of Google. So, people who own a Pixel 4a device don't need to worry about not getting security updates. But, this one might not get the next major Android OS update if Google releases Android 14 after August.

The Pixel 4a 5G version will get software updates until November 2023. This suggests that those who have the 5G variant of the device could get Android 14 OS too, considering the company usually releases updates in August or September.

To recall, the Pixel 4a smartphone was launched in India back in October 2020. The flagship Pixel 4 series didn't make it to the country. The company stopped launching its premium phones in the Indian market after the launch of the Pixel 3 series. Google skipped three versions of the flagship Pixel series and directly announced the Pixel 7 smartphones in India this year.

Google will also end support for the Pixel 5 by the end of next year. Its more affordable version, the Pixel 5a with 5G, is eligible to receive updates by August 2024. Google in its support page says those who "bought device from the Google Store, updates will typically reach (their) device within 2 weeks. If you bought your device elsewhere, updates can take longer."