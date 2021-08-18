Pixel 5a India launch not happening for now, Google says available only in US and Japan

Google Pixel 5a launched late on Thursday and, on paper, packs upgrades that make it look better than the Pixel 4a 5G. However, one of the most crucial questions that every Pixel enthusiast in India had was whether the Pixel 5a would make it to the country. Google has confirmed to India Today Tech that the India launch, for now, is not happening.

The company has cited global supply chains for the limited availability of the Pixel 5a at launch. A Google spokesperson in a statement said, "We have launched Pixel 5a with 5G in the US and Japan. Global supply chain challenges limited a larger regional roll-out, so at this time, we do not plan to launch Pixel 5a with 5G in more countries."

While the statement may not have said it, but if you can read between the lines, then the Pixel 5a doesn't seem to launch any time soon, at least for the next few weeks. However, we hope that we are proved wrong by Google.

The all-new Pixel 5a will be available in the US and Japan initially at a starting price of $449 or roughly Rs 33,000. However, it's worth noting that the Indian price is just indicative and is a translation of US pricing and this in no way means that Google has revealed the price for the Indian market.

Google Pixel 5a features

The Google Pixel 5a comes with 5G support and is the first Pixel a-series phone to sport IP67 water resistance. In addition, it features a 6.34-inch Ful-HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and comes with an Always-on display.

The Pixel 5a comes with a bigger display than the Pixel 4a 5G, which features a 6.2-inch display. At 183 grams, the Pixel 5a is also heavier than its predecessor, the Pixel 4a 5G.

The massive upgrade on the Pixel 5a is in terms of the battery. It packs a 4680mAh battery, a big bump from the 3885mAh battery on the Pixel 4a 5G. Under the hood, the Pixel 5a is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. This is the same chipset that powered the Pixel 4a 5G.

The Pixel 5a sports a 12.2-megapixel dual-pixel camera with autofocus and Optical and electronic image stabilisation for cameras. It features a secondary 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera. For selfies, the Pixel 5a packs an 8-megapixel sensor at the front.

The Pixel 5a ships with an 18W fast charging adapter in the retail box. The handset packs a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, and stereo speakers. The handset comes in a single, Mostly Black colour.