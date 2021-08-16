Pixel 5a leaked images hint at biggest Pixel battery, launch likely on August 17

Google is expected to launch its next budget smartphone offering — the Pixel 5a — on August 17. Though several leaks to date have hinted at what the device will come with, there is no official confirmation on any of the speculations as yet. A new report, however, might just be the confirmation of these hypotheses that we have been looking for.

New images have surfaced on the internet that show many of the Pixel 5a components. These components are reportedly being sent out to phone repair stores, ahead of the expected August 17 announcement.

The images have been shared by Android Police in a new report. From what can be seen in these images, the new PIxel 5a device carries a design similar to that of its predecessor - the Pixel 4a. This is in line with what earlier leaks have suggested about the smartphone.

Citing its source, the report mentions that the back of the Pixel 5a has a more rubber-like feel to it. This would be a change from the hard plastic used on the Pixel 4a. There is also a ribbed power button on the side now.

Interestingly, Google might have decided to include a headphone jack on the Pixel 5a too. One of the images showing the internal components of the device reveals a place for a headphone jack at the top of the assembly, so we can expect the Pixel 5a to feature the support.

Google Pixel 5a leaked photos (Image: Android Police)

A look at the battery of the Pixel 5a reveals a 4,680 mAh capacity. If true, this would be the biggest battery yet on any Pixel smartphone to date. Nothing more can be judged about the upcoming Google smartphone from the images.

Though there have been several speculations about the device prior to this. These have hinted at a Snapdragon 765G chipset to be used on the Pixel 5a. Google might also equip it with a 12.2-megapixel dual-lens camera setup at the back.

The report also stresses that the smartphone will not be announced on August 26, as rumoured, but will mark its debut on Tuesday August 17. Upon launch, we expect the Pixel 5a to be priced at $450 or about Rs 33,000. There is no hint at an India launch for the smartphone yet.