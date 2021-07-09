Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro full specifications out, said to get up to 5 years of software updates

Bringing the rumours around the Pixel 6 lineup to a close, a new report has now given out all the specifications of the devices. Due to bring two new models - Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to its international markets, Google will use its own HiSilicon processor on the two smartphones.

Though this had been hinted at for a long time, many of the specifications had already been speculated for the upcoming Pixel smartphones. However, the new report confirms the rumour roundup and shares some additional information of what we might just see on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Before we have a look at the specifications, know that the Pixel 6 series might be the most radically designed Pixel phones by Google to date. The design has been the talk of the town since rumours around the smartphones began to surface. If you have not looked at the renders of the smartphones yet, expect to see striking new colour compositions on a very geometric make, with a monstrous camera bump.

Citing a "very trusted source", a new report by Front Page Tech elaborates on the specifications to be seen on the two new Pixel phones. Here they are -

Google Pixel 6

Codenamed Oriel, the more pocket-friendly offering of the two smartphones, will come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display. It will be powered by Google's own HiSilicon chipset and will come with 8GB RAM and storage options of 128GB or 256GB of storage. It will run the latest Android 12 operating system.

Famous for optics, the successor to the Pixel lineup will come with a dual-lens camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor that will also be used for wide-angle shots. Another 12-megapixel sensor will enable ultra-wide shots. At the front, there will be an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. A 4614mAh battery will back the device.

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Codenamed Raven, the Pixel 6 Pro will sport a larger 6.71-inch Plastic OLED screen as per the new report. It will again be powered by Google HiSilicon chipset and will come with 12GB RAM and storage options of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. It will run the latest Android 12 operating system.

The optics will be enhanced with a triple-lens camera at the back, containing a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 48-megapixel telephoto lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. At the front, the device will get a 12-megapixel selfie camera. A 5000mAh battery will back pixel 6 Pro.

Other than Google's custom chipset, both the smartphones will feature Wi-Fi 6E, support 5G, and will be AER Certified. Interestingly, they will also receive at least five years of software updates.

There is no finalised launch date for the Pixel phones yet, though it is speculated to be sometime in October 2021.