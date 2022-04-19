Pixel 6 is not letting some users receive calls

Some Pixel 6 users are unable to receive calls on their phones. The issues have reportedly cropped up following the software updates Google released for its flagship devices.This is a common occurrence though, as users have complained of new issues popping up after updating their Pixel phones. Previously, users reported that their phone's vibration changed without explanation. However, this time the issue is with the incoming calls.

As spotted by Android Central and Phone Arena, users have reported on Reddit that their Pixel phones have silently rejected incoming calls, sending the caller to voicemail.

A user who goes by the name MerryJaina wrote on Twitter saying, "My pixel 6 pro seems to decline calls on my behalf without my knowing. It happens completely randomly.At least 4 times a week, I'll have someone tell me they tried to call me but I have no missed call notification. When I check my call log, it says the call was declined, which obviously I didn't do. My phone is usually face up on my desk or table when this happens and I don't even see the call come through."

She stated that it is only happening with contacts that she has saved and not unknown numbers. ""I'll even ask the callers to call me again to test and it works so it's not consistent,"she added.

The user further revealed that she tried everything from turning off spam calls, turning off DND and Wifi calling. "I've reset my network settings and always have a full signal. I made sure the contacts weren't set to go straight to voicemail. My cell provider says it's not on their end.I haven't tried it running in safe mode as the issue is not persistent, so I'd have to run in safe mode for a week to figure out if it resolves it,"she said.

Several other users have reported that their calls got rejected even when the phone did not ring. Google is yet to acknowledge the issue that is faced by some users.

If you are also facing a similar issue, you can go to the Phone app on your PIxel phone, then tap on the overflow menu. From there, users can tap on the "Help and Feedback" option and report the issue with the incoming calls.