Pixel 6 official teaser goes live, shows new Google phone in real-world shots ahead of a fall launch

Google will soon launch its new Pixel 6 lineup in the hopes of taking on the bigwigs of the smartphone industry. As the launch date nears, the company has released a video that shows us the Pixel 6 Pro for the first time in a real-world scenario. One look and we dare say, this is one smartphone to look out for.

Google had provided us with the first official glimpse of the Pixel phones back in August. At the time, a series of tweets by the company mentioned what it had planned for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro - the two phones to launch as part of the Pixel 6 series. However, the tweets focused on what's inside the phones and only really had one image to showcase the totally redesigned looks they sport.

A new video by Google now builds on that. Titled "For All You Are," the video showcases the Pixel 6 Pro in real-world footage for the very first time. From the fleeting glimpses that can be seen of the various colour models, we now have quite a good idea of how the smartphone will look up close.

Note that the video mentions Pixel 6 in its title and description. However, matching the colour variants and the camera module at the back, we know that the phone showcased in the video is the Pixel 6 Pro. The Pixel 6 just has a split-second appearance towards the end.

Right at the opening of the video, a slate Gray Pixel 6 Pro unit can be seen lying face down on a table. The all-new camera module is easily visible in all its glory in the particular shot. Though the lighting is such that you cannot figure out the lenses within the module, you will easily be able to see its elongated shape and substantial protrusion out of the device's body.

Such glimpses of the Pixel 6 can be seen throughout the video. The real-world footage of the device appears for just about a split-second at three different points in the video. One of these shots features all the three colours to be seen on the Pixel 6 post its launch.

The first appearance is that of the light Gold variant of the Pixel 6 Pro in a real-life shot. This is followed by another render-like footage of the smartphone. A shot at the end also features the Pixel 6 Pro Silver colour variant along with the Red-colour model of the Pixel 6. In all of these variants, the camera module can be seen as a bold, Black strip across the width of the device.

Other than the colours, the video shows us a glimpse of the Material UI on the Android 12, set to mark its debut with the upcoming Pixel phones. Google even showcased the Material UI on Instagram in a recent post, with a variety of setups and colour options on the display of the smartphones.

We can see several widgets on these too, including those for clock, Google Drive, Keep, weather, and even music. As noted by 9to5Google, all the dates within these displays show Tuesday 19 as the date. On this year's calendar, this coincides with the month of October. So is that Google hinting at the launch date of its new Pixel phones? Highly likely, considering they are slated for a fall release.