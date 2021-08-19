Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro said to come with 33W fast charging support, Pixel foldable phone likely delayed

Google recently showcased the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones to the world and confirmed many details around these devices. The latest flagship-grade phones from Google will come with the company's Tensor chipset. Google also revealed the design of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones. However, the company has yet to confirm many features like the battery capacity, RAM, and other details. Now, a report claims that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will come with 33W fast-charging support out-of-the-box. While the fast charging support is an excellent addition by Google, it in no way competes with the likes of other Android OEMs, including Xiaomi, Vivo, Realme, and Oppo, which are now offering up to 65W fast-charging support.

A recent report also claimed that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro wouldn't ship with a charger in the retail box. While Google hasn't commented on the availability of the charging adapter, there are chances that the company may finally follow the lead of Apple and Samsung. The latest report by 91 Mobiles citing tipster Yogesh Brar claims that Google is testing the Pixel 6 with 33W fast charging adapters, and there are chances that the company may sell 33W charging adapters separately.

The new report also claims that the long-rumoured Pixel foldable phone may have been delayed. This has been said by a lot of tech pundits ever since Google chose not to reveal the foldable phone. Some earlier reports claim that the Pixel foldable phone may be delayed until next year. However, the latest report citing tipster Brar adds that Google may preview the Pixel foldable device during the unveiling of the Pixel 6 devices later this year.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: What we know so far

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were showcased earlier this month when the company revealed the design of those smartphones.

However, the biggest surprise was Google Tensor, the all-new chip designed by Google and custom-made for the Pixel. The company has already teased that the Pixel 6 series will be able to do some incredible things in speech recognition and camera thanks to the Tensor chipset.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

In terms of the design, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are almost identical, but the company hinted at a way to differentiate the two phones. The phone with more space above the camera bar at the back is the Pixel 6 Pro. Additionally, the company confirmed that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro come in three colour combos.

In terms of cameras, the Pixel 6 Pro will come with a triple camera setup featuring a telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom, while the Pixel 6 will miss out on the telephoto lens.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be the first phones to sports Material You. The company had added that Tensor would allow Google to offer big leaps in certain departments like voice commands, translation, captioning, and dictation.

Both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are set to launch this fall. There's no word on the availability of the Pixel 6 series in India as of now.