Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro teased ahead of launch, confirmed to come with Google Tensor, a custom-made chip

Google on Monday, in what could be termed as literally out of nowhere move, shared a preview of the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones along with some details on the chipset.



The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones will be powered by the company's all-new custom chipset dubbed Google Tensor. The search engine giant says that the new chip by Google has been designed for Pixel phones.

As already leaked in a number of leaks, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro come with a design that's a departure from the old minimalistic design that we may have started loving lately. However, the new rear design looks aggressive and hints at what the company has in store for its users.

The company confirmed that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro would come in three colour combos. While both the phones look to sport a similar-looking rear panel design, but the company says, "Pro tip (ha!) - the Pixel phones with more space above the camera bar = Pixel6 Pro."

Sharing the biggest details around the cameras, Google confirmed that the Pixel 6 Pro would sport triple cameras at the back, including a telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom, a first for Pixel phones.

Coming to the Pixel 6, which is likely to be the cheaper among the two, doesn't come with a telephoto sensor. And, Google says, "We're leaving telephoto to the pros, you could say."

This is the first time a Google Pixel smartphone will come with an SoC designed by Google, called Google Tensor. The company says that the highlight of the new SoC is it can handle Google's most powerful artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) directly on the phone. Some of the departments where Google says the difference will be noticeable will be cameras, speech recognition, and similarly other departments.

Developing story....