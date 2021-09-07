Pixel 6: Specs, Tensor processor, features, launch date, and all that we know so far

Google recently announced the Pixel 5a with a few important tweaks. However, the rest of the design and specs remained the same as the previous model. The brand has stuck to the same strategy even for the flagship Pixels in recent years. But that's bound to change with the upcoming Pixel 6.

The Pixel 6 has been confirmed to receive a plethora of exciting upgrades. Most important of all being the inclusion of Google's in-house chipset "Tensor". This chipset will bring a host of AI features and improvements in image/video processing. Besides this, Pixel 6 will feature a fresh new design, a larger battery and a higher refresh rate display. In addition, Google is also expected to upgrade the camera system with a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens.

It's clearly evident that Google is looking to rival the top-of-the-line flagships with the upcoming Pixel 6. Hence, it will be interesting as to what the smartphone has on offer when it arrives later this year. That said, let's talk about everything known about the Pixel 6 so far.

Pixel 6: Specs and features

--Google, in its typical fashion, confirmed multiple details about the next-gen Pixel 6. And there's a lot to get excited about the upcoming smartphone. First, the brand is moving to a fresh new design that looks as premium as any other Samsung or Apple flagship. Pictures revealed by Google showcase the Pixel 6 with a thick black horizontal bar on the rear. This elevated strip holding the rear cameras runs through the horizontal width of the device. Apart from this, the Pixel 6 gets a dual tone finish on the rear.

--On the Flipside, it features a centred punch-hole display. This will be a flat display, unlike the Pixel 6 Pro, which will get a curved one. In addition to that, Google is said to ditch the under-display earpiece to adopt a more traditional one.

Google Tensor SoC

--As per popular tipster Jon Prosser, Pixel 6 will sport a 6.4-inch OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. It may also get an in-display fingerprint scanner, a common feature in most flagships. Moving further, the smartphone will ship with Google's first in-house chipset called Tensor. The inclusion of the Tensor chip is the biggest change in the Pixel series so far. This new system-on-chip will have a big focus on AI and machine learning. For example, it will be able to fix a blurry image, adjust white balance and dynamic range in a video, edit words on a keyboard while speaking, and more.

--Although there's no information about the power and performance of this chipset. Leaks suggest that it won't be as capable as the Snapdragon 888 chipset. However, it will be able to match the performance of the Snapdragon 870 chipset. Another leak suggests that Tensor is indeed the Samsung Exynos 9855 that is yet to be used on a device. Moreover, Pixel 6 is supposed to get 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

--Google is also upgrading the camera system on the Pixel 6. The smartphone is tipped to get dual rear cameras with a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 12-megapixel ultrawide-sensor. Whereas on the front, it may get an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies. In comparison, the current Pixel 5 gets a 12-megapixel primary lens and a 16-megapixel ultrawide snapper on the rear. While on the front, it sports an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies.

Pixel 6 camera array --Battery life has been a major concern on Pixel smartphones. And Google is expected to fix that by adding a bigger battery on the Pixel 6. Leaks suggest that the smartphone will get a 4614mAh battery up from the 4080mAh battery on the Pixel 5. Also, it is supposed to get support for 33W fast charging.

--Apart from the hardware changes, Google also talked about the speech recognition feature that is said to get a big update. The tweet mentioned that Google Tensor would allow for improved Voice commands, Translation, Captioning and Dictation. Furthermore, the Pixel 6 is said to be built with the most levels of hardware security in any smartphone.

Pixel 6 launch date

The upcoming Google Pixel 6 series has been confirmed to arrive later this year. While there's no confirmation on the launch date yet, leaks suggest that the device may arrive on September 13 or October 28. Google usually launches its Pixel in the month of October. Hence, the launch could take place next month.

A report from Android Police says that Pixel 6 will be available in eight countries - the US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Australia, Japan, and Taiwan. The availability of Pixel 6 in India cannot be confirmed as of now, but a report from production reveals that Google has ordered a lot of phones. Thus, hinting towards its wider availability.

Pixel 6 India price

The pricing of Pixel 6 is yet to be revealed, but we do know that it will be a premium offering, unlike the recent Pixel 5a smartphone. Google hardware executive Rick Osterloh also hinted towards the same. So, it's likely that the device will get a price bump. As per Verge, the pricing of the Pixel 6 should be around $1000 (Rs 74,400). In comparison, the current-gen Pixel 5 goes for $699 (Rs 51,300 roughly).