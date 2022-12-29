Pixel 6a and other phones to soon get 5G support update, Google confirms timeline

The Pixel 6a and other Pixel phones are all set to get a 5G support update soon. Google seems to be pretty late to the party, considering most of the smartphone brands have already rolled out the same update to enable support for 5G on phones. The search giant has now confirmed the timeline for the rollout of the update. Here is everything you need to know.

Google has announced that people who are using the Pixel 6a will be able to get the 5G update in the first quarter of 2023. The same will also be pushed out for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. The latest announcement basically suggests that the update could arrive anytime in the first three months of 2023. The company hasn't specially mentioned which phone will get it in a particular month.

"We have been actively working with Indian carriers on the various requirements that go into provisioning 5G and look forward to rolling this out for Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel 6a in Q1 2023," Google said in its official statement.

Google was earlier supposed to push the update in December, but it seems that the company couldn't offer the update on time to users. This could be disappointing for many Pixel users. 5G services are now available in many Indian cities and so many brands have already sent out an update to enable support for the latest network. But, Google, which should be the first one to offer such updates first to users, is taking longer than other smartphone companies.

The Pixel 6a is one of the best mid-range phones from Google and the device also recently got the best camera phone of the year in a blind camera test conducted by YouTuber MKBHD. The device managed to beat phones like iPhone 14 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in "Best Portrait" as well as "Best Overall" camera category.

The Pixel 6a is currently selling at its lowest price on Flipkart and the offer will expire by the end of this year. The e-commerce platform is offering the affordable Pixel 6a at a discounted price of Rs 29,999. The original price of the smartphone is Rs 43,999 and the handset was announced just a few months back. This price is for the 128GB storage model. It will offer decent performance and good software as well as camera experience.