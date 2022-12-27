Pixel 6a beats iPhone 14 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra in blind camera tests, now it is selling for Rs 29,999

It seems that the Pixel 6a has the best cameras in the market compared to some of the popular flagship phones. In a blind camera test conducted by Marques Brownlee, the mid-range Pixel 6a smartphone managed to beat expensive phones like iPhone 14 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. This may come as a surprise to many because the tech companies claim to offer advanced cameras with high-end phones. Seeing that a mid-range premium phone is offering better colour grading, exposure, dynamic range, sharpness, and details than flagships could be disappointing for many.

The blind camera test revealed that the Pixel 6a won the "Best Overall" category for 2022 and the Pixel 7 Pro also got the badge for "Best Portrait" camera phone. The Pixel-A series phone also garnered second place in the "Best low light" photos category. Interestingly, even Google's flagship Pixel 7 series couldn't perform better than the lower-priced Pixel 6a in some of the camera categories. The 7 Pro was placed in the second position in the "Best Overall" and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra got the fifth spot. Apple iPhone 14 Pro is surprisingly two spots down from the Samsung phone.

Every year, the YouTuber compares the camera performance of a bunch of popular phones and asks users to vote for the one that looks best. The test was conducted on a dedicated website and the names of the phones were hidden so that people chose a photo based on the result and not on the name or their price. An ELO rating system was used to put devices into different best camera categories.

The list of phones that were included in the test is Huawei Mate 50 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro, Moto Edge 30 Ultra, Nothing Phone (1), OnePlus 10 Pro, Oppo Find X5 Pro, Google Pixel 6a, Realme 10 Pro+, Asus ROG Phone 6, Apple iPhone SE, Google Pixel 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Sony Xperia 1 IV, Xiaomi 12s Ultra, Asus Zenfone 9, and Vivo X80 Pro+.

The Pixel 6a was originally launched this year with a starting price of Rs 43,999 and it is currently selling in India at the lowest price. The device can be bought for Rs 29,999 via Flipkart. People who desire to have a great camera phone, which can also deliver smooth enough performance, can buy this 5G handset. But, people are advised to stick to low to mid-level graphics for gaming for a better experience. One will also get the latest Android updates and features way before devices from other smartphone companies.