Pixel 6a dummy shows Pixel 6-like design with in-display fingerprint sensor

There have been many speculations around the Pixel 6a since the launch of the new Pixel 6 series back in October. Building on to these is a recent leak that tends to show a dummy of the upcoming Google smartphone. The leaked images give us previously unknown insights on what to expect from the Pixel 6a as and when it arrives.

An all-aluminum dummy of the Pixel 6a is making the rounds on the Internet. Since such dummies are only of help as molds for cases and accessories, it does not carry any of the actual components of a smartphone. It does, however, ensure us of the dimensions of the device and the placement of various components on the phone once it gets into production.

Based on this, we can see the Pixel 6a will carry a similar design language as its elder brothers - Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. This means a flat-edge design with a camera band at the back running across the width of the phone. The module holds two camera lenses on the left and an LED flash on the right.

Pixel 6a dummy (Image: Fathom Bracelets, @xleaks7)

Other than this, the dummy can be seen sporting a USB Type-C port at the chin of the smartphone. The port has been placed in between dual speakers on the device. The right edge holds the power button and the volume rockers. At the front, a selfie shooter can be seen at the top-centre of the display, while a fingerprint sensor can be seen located at a rather high position from the bottom. Interestingly, the dummy does not show any port for a 3.5 mm headphone jack on the phone.

The images of the dummy have been sourced from @xleaks7 and shared in a report by Fathom Bracelets. The report mentions that the Pixel 6a may possibly come with a considerable bezel area, much like what is seen on the Pixel 6. It also clears that the Pixel 6a will have a thick form factor, which may be a deterrent for some buyers.

From what has been suggested so far, we know that the Pixel 6a may come with the Tensor chipset by Google which powers the current Pixel 6 phones. It may sport a 6.2-inch OLED display and feature 6 to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage.

Since the present two models in the series - Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will only be available in limited regions, countries like India are eyeing the launch of the budget model in the series for a viable option of a Google smartphone. Though it may not debut anytime soon and Google may reserve the debut for the later half of next year.