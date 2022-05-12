Pixel 6a India price, release, and availability tipped ahead of official launch

Google finally unveiled its latest Pixel 6a smartphone at its annual I/O developer conference, which took place yesterday. While the company didn't bring the Pixel 5a to India, it has confirmed that the Pixel 6a will soon be making its way to India. Well, ahead of the official unveiling, the price, release and availability details of the upcoming Pixel 6a phone have been tipped.

When will Pixel 6a launch in India?

Google hasn't yet revealed the exact launch date, but tipster Yogesh Brar claims that the Pixel 6a will likely be launched by the end of July. Though, this doesn't seem to be true as the company stated that the affordable Pixel A series phone will arrive later this year, which suggests that the device won't be coming anytime soon. To recall, the Pixel 4a was announced in October 2020, so there are chances that the Pixel 6a might be launched in the same month. Google did mention in its tweet that more details will be revealed soon, so we should hear about the device soon.

Pixel 6a price in India and availability details tipped

The tipster also asserted that the Google Pixel 6a would be priced at around Rs 40,000 in India. In the US, the device will be selling for $499, which is around Rs 35,000 in India when converted. So, with taxes and import duty charges, the price will likely go up. To recall, the Pixel 4a was launched in India at a much lower price. The device was made available for Rs 31,999 in the country. The price of the new phone is higher because of improved specs, and 5G chip. It is worth pointing out that the price of the Pixel 6a is the same as the Pixel 5a in the US. The Pixel 6a will reportedly be available for purchase via Flipkart.

Pixel 6a: Key specifications

The newly launched Pixel 6a has a compact 6.1-inch display that operates at 2400x1080 resolution. It offers an OLED screen that refreshes at only 60Hz. For your reference, the high-end Pixel 6 has 90Hz display, whereas the Pixel 6 Pro features a 120Hz panel. Google hasn't changed the design and the handset looks pretty similar to the Pixel 6a series.

However, the front is protected by Gorilla Glass 3, instead of the Gorilla Glass Victus that is on the flagship series. The Pixel 6a has a plastic build and is IP67 rated. The Pixel 6a is powered by Google's home-brewed Tensor SoC, which is also found inside the more expensive Pixel 6 series. It is paired with the Titan M2 security chip. The Pixel 6a has a 4,410mAh battery with support for 18W USB-PD fast charging. Of course, there is no support for wireless charging, which is expected in its price range.

For photography, there is a new 12.2MP f1.7 dual-pixel main camera with support for Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). It is accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8-megapixel camera, similar to the Pixel 6. The device has support for 5G connectivity, and even comes with features like in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, dual microphones, and HDR support. It ships with Android 12 out of the box and the company has promised that the Pixel 6a will get five years of security updates.