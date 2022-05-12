Pixel 6a launched at $449 with Google's Tensor chip, dual cameras

Google launched the Pixel 6a at the I/O 2022 event. The smartphone succeeds last year's Pixel 5a and comes with the company's own Tensor chipset, which also powers more premium Pixel 6 series. The smartphone packs a similar design as its older sibling, the Pixel 6.

Pixel 6a price

The Pixel 6a comes in a single variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The model comes at a price simialr to the launch price of the Pixel 5a at $449, which roughly translates to Rs 35,000. The phone comes in three colour options. No details on India launch yet.

Pixel 6a specifications

First and foremost, this is the first phone to launch with Android 13 operating system out of the box. Google said that it is working with other OEMs to offering the new Android operating system on some of their phones as well.

The Pixel 6a comes packed with a full screen 6.1-inch display with a centered hole punch cutout, standard 60hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone also includes a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top.

The Pixel device is powered by Google's own Tensor chipset, pr paired with up to 6GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It is backed by a 4306mAh battery with support for fast charging out of the box. The company claims that the phone offers over 24 hours of battery life and 72 hours of battery life with extreme battery saver.

It includes stereo speakers, two microphones, under display fingerprint sensor, and noise suppression. Google also offers a minimum of 5 years of security updates, anti phishing and anti malware protection, Android messages end to end encryption, Android backup encryption, and more.

On the rear panel, the phone includes a dual-camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and 12-megapixel ultra wide angle lens. The Pixel 6a comes with the ability to shoot 4K videos at 30 fps, 4K timelapse with stabilization and more On the front, it includes a single 8-megapixel sensor inside the punch hole display.

