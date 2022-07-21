Pixel 6a now on sale in India at special launch price of Rs 39,999, Pixel Buds Pro arrive too

If you were waiting for a Google phone to arrive in India, your wait is over. The Google Pixel 6a, which was shown at Google IO a few months ago, has arrived in India and is now available for pre-order on Flipkart. Google says that the deliveries of the phone will start in India from July 28. Compared to the Google Pixel 4a, which was the last Google phone in India, the Pixel 6a gets a significant bump in its price. The phone has an MRP of Rs 43,999, even if for now it is available with a few offers.

Let's talk about these Pixel 6a offers and discounts first.

— The Pixel 6a, just like previous Pixel phones in India, will be sold for now at Flipkart. The phone has an MRP of Rs 43,999.

— For now, Axis Bank card users can get a Rs 4,000 instant discount on the purchase of the Pixel 6a, effectively bringing the price down to Rs 39,999.

— Google says that if a consumer exchanges a previous Pixel phone, they will get an exchange discount of Rs 6,000 on the Pixel 6a.

— Rs 2,000 discount will be available on the exchange of any other phone.

— In addition, consumers will also get an opportunity to buy a Nest Hub Gen2, FitBit Inspire 2 or Pixel Buds A Series at a special price of Rs 4,500 if they are also buying Pixel 6a.

While it is clear that Pixel 6a is by no means the "affordable" Pixel in India, the phone is still likely to please consumers who want a clean Android phone directly from Google. It also helps that the camera of the Pixel 6a is likely to be yet again one of the best in its segment. Over here at India Today Tech, we will have our quick impression of the device a few hours from now, so do check us again later today or tomorrow.

As far as the specs are concerned, the Pixel 6a is firmly in the mainstream class despite its price. The phone sports a 6.1-inch OLED screen with 60Hz refresh rate, and comes with a dual-tone metal and glass design. Inside its shell, it houses Google's in-house Tensor chipset, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, and 4306 mAh battery. The phone has a 12-megapixel main camera as well as another 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter.

Like other Pixel phones, this one too runs a clean version of Android — currently Android 12, but will likely be updated soon to Android 13. In fact, this software update along with the clean interface and a stellar primary camera is going to be the key selling points of the Pixel 6a. Although given the price of the phone in India, it is possible that only Pixel enthusiasts find it appealing when compared to some other phones that pack in larger screens and more features.

Pixel Buds Pro too goes on sale

Along with the Pixel 6a, Google and Flipkart are also going to sell the Pixel Buds Pro in India. The Buds Pro will be available for purchase in India from July 28 at a price of Rs 19,990. Google says that the Buds Pro will offer up to 11 hours of music playback (7 hours with active noise cancellation turned on).

Like the Apple AirPods Pro, the Pixel Buds Pro too come with smart features like "silent seal" for better fitting and "transparency mode".