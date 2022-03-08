Pixel 6a: Specs, features, design, expected India price and all that we know so far

Google is reportedly working on its affordable offering, the Pixel 6a. Previous leaks suggested that the phone could launch in May during Google IO 2022. However, a popular tipster now reveals that the launch of Pixel 6a may be delayed to July. The tipster states that the delay is due to chip shortage and supply chain issues.

The Pixel 6a will take over the Pixel 5a that launched in limited markets last year. While Google is yet to reveal any details about this device, leaks provide us a peek at the expected device. Going by the leaks, the Pixel 6a will follow the same design language as the Pixel 6. It is also expected to carry the custom Google Tensor chipset that first appeared in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Here are some other details on the phone that we have from other such leaks and speculations.

Pixel 6a: Specs and features

The Pixel 6a has been subjected to a bunch of leaks in the recent time. These leaks provide hints at the specifications, colour options and the expected launch timeline. In the most recent leak, GeekBench listing of the alleged Pixel 6a has been revealed. The listing details the Pixel 6a with the Google Tensor chipset, adding further weight to previous rumours. It states that the phone will get 6GB RAM and Android 12 OS out of the box. The device scores 1,050 points in single-core and 2,833 points in multi-core tests.

The Pixel 6a and Pixel Watch were spotted in a US carrier's inventory system, hinting toward their imminent launch. The database doesn't explicitly mention the Pixel 6a moniker, instead, it shows the codename "Bluejay". The listing reveals that the phone will be available in black, white, and green colour options. It also points towards 128GB storage on the Pixel 6a.

Pixel 6a, Photo- Onleaks and 91mobiles

The design of Pixel 6a was first revealed by Onleaks. Following this, we saw dummy units of the alleged device. If the leaked pictures are true, the Pixel 6a will follow the same design language as the latest Pixel flagships.

The Pixel 6a appears with a thick visor-shaped camera module that holds dual cameras and an LED flash. It has a dual-tone finish on the rear with a Google logo at the center. There's no fingerprint scanner on the rear which is surprising as Google has been using a capacitive fingerprint scanner on the midrange pixels traditionally. Now, this might indicate the inclusion of an in-display scanner on the Pixel 6A.

-- It's worth noting that the Pixel 6 series came with noticeably slower in-display fingerprint scanners. Hence, it would be nice if Google sticks to the same old capacitive fingerprint scanning for the Pixel 6a.

On the front, Pixel 6 can be seen holding a flat display with a centred punch-hole camera. The volume rocker and the power button are placed to the right while the SIM card slot on the left. At the bottom, there's a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille and a microphone. Sadly, the 3.5mm audio jack is missing, which has been part of all the midrange Pixels.

A leak suggests that Pixel 6a measures 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7 mm, this form factor is smaller than what we get on the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 5a 5G. Further ahead, it may sport a 6.2-inch OLED panel with 120Hz high refresh rate. As mentioned before, the Pixel could be equipped with Google's custom GS-101 Tensor chipset.

-- Google refreshed the camera system on the flagship pixels last year. However, leaks suggest that it may not be the case with the rumored Pixel 6a. Like its predecessor, the Pixel 6a may feature a 12.2-megapixel Sony IMX363 main camera which will be accompanied by a 12-megapixel Sony IMX386 ultra-wide lens. At the front, it may sport an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 selfie camera. Mishaal Rahman previously reported use of similar sensors on the Pixel 6a, thus there could be something to claim here.

-- Moreover, the device is tipped to get a 4800mAh battery with support for 60W charging. To compare, Pixel 6 features a 4614mAh battery. Thus, we could possibly see improved battery life on Pixel 6a as compared to its pricier sibling.

Pixel 6a launch date (expected)

In a previous leak, Tipster Max Jambor revealed that Google Pixel 6a could make its way in May. However, tipster Jon Prosser, in a recent leak, states that the Google Pixel 6a may not launch in the month of May. Rather, the device, may launch later in June. He believes that this delay is due to chip shortage and supply chain issues.

If you remember, the Google Pixel 5a was launched in August 2021, while the Pixel 4a was introduced in October 20220. Both these devices saw delayed launches due to the pandemic. However, the first midrange Pixel i.e Pixel 3a launched in the month of May. So we can expect an early launch this year if everything goes well.

Google Pixel 6a India price (expected)

At the moment there's no information about the pricing of the Pixel 6a. However, we know that Pixel 5a 5G launched at the same price as the Pixel 4a 5G at $450 (Rs 33,000). While this may mean that we could see a similarly priced Pixel 6a. But looking at the expected upgrades, this seems unlikely. If the rumored changes are true, the Pixel 6a is certain to see a price bump. It's possible that Pixel 6a could be priced around $500 (roughly Rs 37,200), considering the higher-end Pixel 6 starts at an aggressive price of $599 (roughly Rs 44,600).